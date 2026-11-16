South Africa: Nightmares Explained, and Why We Have Them At All

Bad dreams are much more common than we might imagine, and for some people they are frequent and disturbing. Today we look at why we have them, what makes them worse, and what can be done for nightmares.

Have you ever had a bad dream? One that is awful in some way, from which you wake with a residue of unpleasantness lingering almost like a hangover?

Nightmares are incredibly common, with at least 70% of adults having one, yet I suspect this number might be a low estimate. Of remembered dream emotional tones, 80% of dreams contain negative emotions, ranging from apprehension to anger, confusion and sadness. And of those who have nightmares, 2% to 5% of people will have them frequently (more than one a week).

Since it is such a common phenomenon, it is probably worth understanding a bit more what bad dreams are and what they mean.

The kinds of bad dreams

There are three kinds of bad dreams, and this seems a good place to start.

A bad dream, also sometimes known as an anxiety dream, is one that has negative emotional content that we remember on waking, but the dream itself does not cause us to wake up;A nightmare, by contrast, is a bad dream that causes us to wake up because of how distressing its content is. They typically occur in the second half of the night during...