South Africa: Nightmares Explained, and Why We Have Them At All

16 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By David Backwell

Bad dreams are much more common than we might imagine, and for some people they are frequent and disturbing. Today we look at why we have them, what makes them worse, and what can be done for nightmares.

Have you ever had a bad dream? One that is awful in some way, from which you wake with a residue of unpleasantness lingering almost like a hangover?

Nightmares are incredibly common, with at least 70% of adults having one, yet I suspect this number might be a low estimate. Of remembered dream emotional tones, 80% of dreams contain negative emotions, ranging from apprehension to anger, confusion and sadness. And of those who have nightmares, 2% to 5% of people will have them frequently (more than one a week).

Since it is such a common phenomenon, it is probably worth understanding a bit more what bad dreams are and what they mean.

The kinds of bad dreams

There are three kinds of bad dreams, and this seems a good place to start.

A bad dream, also sometimes known as an anxiety dream, is one that has negative emotional content that we remember on waking, but the dream itself does not cause us to wake up;A nightmare, by contrast, is a bad dream that causes us to wake up because of how distressing its content is. They typically occur in the second half of the night during...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.