Malawi: Bishop Sitima Urges Catholic Journalists to Guard the Truth in Digital Age

Bishop Montfort Sitima of the Catholic Diocese of Mangochi has called on Catholic journalists to avoid creating and spreading false information, warning that falsehood undermines the truth and runs against the teaching of the Church.

The bishop made his remarks on Saturday during a Eucharistic celebration marking the opening of the three-day annual general meeting of the Association of Catholic Journalists, held at Montfort Lake House in Mangochi District.

In his homily, Bishop Sitima described journalists as messengers entrusted with informing, educating and shaping public understanding.

Their work, he said, carries responsibility, and must be carried out with care.

"Journalists are messengers who communicate information to the public. Therefore, there is a great need for you to be careful and responsible in the way you carry out your duties," he said.

Association of Catholic Journalists in Malawi national chairperson Lucky Mkandawire praised members for attending the meeting despite the challenges they faced.

The gathering runs from Friday to Sunday under the theme "Rooted in Christ: Promoting truth and human dignity in the digital age".