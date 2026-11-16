Malawi: PAC Seeks Audience With Mutharika, Says Bishop Matonga

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious grouping, has written to President Peter Mutharika asking him to grant it an audience, and says it is still waiting for a date.

PAC spokesperson Bishop Gilford Matonga confirmed the letter.

Speaking on Times Television's "Times Exclusive" programme, he said the group wanted to discuss some of the challenges facing the country.

"We have written the President asking for an audience with him to congratulate him on his victory and also talk about some of the challenges that are being encountered in the country.

"They have assured us that they will respond to our letter and we are waiting for a date," Matonga said.

The group would also use the meeting to question the President over delays in hiring a permanent Anti-Corruption Bureau director general, he said.

Matonga said PAC had not had a chance to meet Mutharika since he took office, and that the group had previously written to him without being granted a meeting.

"We believe in discussions first before releasing our usual statements so that we tell our leaders what is on the ground and also that we hear from them so that we maintain our cordial relationship," he said.

Presidential Press Secretary Cathy Maulidi had not commented about yhe request by PAC to meet Mutharika face to face.