Malawi: 'Demos Are On,' Says HRDC As Govt Warns Against Street Action

Government and protest organisers are heading for a clash over nationwide demonstrations against worsening economic hardship, due to take place on Tuesday, and two powerful government officials have made their opposition clear.

Information Minister Dr Shadric Namalomba said the grievances behind the protests were gen

uine, but that demonstrations would not resolve the country's economic challenges and could make matters worse.

He said the government was investigating who was behind the call.

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"We are investigating the sponsors of these demos. How come it started with HRDC, then we are hearing of concerned citizens' groups in different districts also planning demonstrations on the same day? We know some politicians are behind this," he said.

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale has gone further, questioning the credibility and independence of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

He accused the coalition of staying silent when Malawians faced similar economic hardship under the previous Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration.

The coalition has dismissed those claims.

HRDC vice-chairperson Madalitso Banda said the protests would go ahead, and that the government's threats would not deter them.

"We will not be shaken by the threats issued by anyone. Demos are on," he said.

He added that the coalition's deregistration by the Non-Governmental Organisations Regulatory Authority did not remove its right to demonstrate, either as citizens or as a civil society organisation.

The HRDC first announced protests in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba, giving Energy Minister Jean Mathanga seven days to resign over persistent fuel and electricity problems.

Concerned citizens' groups in Salima, Mchinji, Lilongwe, Kasungu, Balaka, Phalombe, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Blantyre, Mangochi, Mzuzu and Karonga have also notified their councils of plans to demonstrate.

Unlike the HRDC, which is targeting Mathanga, the district groups want Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha and Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi to go.

Salima activist Griffin Maruwasa, leading that district's concerned citizens' group, said the demonstrations would proceed.

He accused Mwanamvekha of failing to address forex shortages and Mathanga of failing to fix persistent fuel problems.

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The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth director has said the party will not allow the HRDC's demonstrations, arguing that the coalition did not challenge the previous administration over similar problems.

Posters announcing DPP youth parades in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba to mark the party's first year in office, which also carry President Peter Mutharika's portrait, have appeared alongside the protest calls.