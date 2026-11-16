Tanzania: PM Pledges to Uphold Citizens' Rights, Step Up Accountability

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has pledged to strengthen accountability and safeguard the rights of ordinary citizens, particularly vulnerable groups, as he marked one year since his appointment to the office.

Dr Nchemba said he would remain committed to implementing President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives and ensuring that Tanzanians benefited from government services and development initiatives.

"My pledge to you Tanzanians, to the President and to God is that we will continue to discharge these duties of assisting the President, so that Tanzanians can get the smile that she promised them, in accordance with our Constitution," he said.

He added: "Our Constitution requires the Prime Minister to implement, or ensure the implementation of, the President's directives. We will continue fulfilling this responsibility and remain committed to strengthening accountability and upholding people's rights, particularly vulnerable groups."

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Dr Nchemba was sworn in as Prime Minister by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan on November 14, 2025. He was appointed to the post after the General Election that was held on October 29th of the same year.

His appointment was approved by Parliament on November 13, 2025, with 369 votes following his nomination by the President.

Speaking on Friday at a public rally in Lupembe, Njombe Region, the Prime Minister described his first year in office as a period marked by hard work, accountability and efforts to safeguard the rights of vulnerable people.

He thanked President Samia for entrusting him with the responsibility, noting that it was significant that his first anniversary in office coincided with his visit to Lupembe.

"I sincerely thank God for this historic day and thank you all for the warm reception, which has made this occasion even more memorable. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the President for the confidence she placed in me when she appointed me Prime Minister. I was officially sworn in on November 14, a day like today and it is significant that this anniversary finds me here in Lupembe," he said.

Dr Nchemba also acknowledged citizens who had travelled long distances from different regions to attend his public meetings.

"It has been a year of hard work, promoting accountability and safeguarding the rights of the people, particularly the vulnerable. People have been travelling from different regions to attend my public meetings, sometimes crossing two or three regions or travelling from one zone to another to participate in these meetings," he said.

As he marked his first year in office, political analysts assessed his performance, highlighting his efforts in coordinating government activities, supervising development projects and engaging citizens, while pointing out areas requiring greater attention during the remainder of his tenure.

Political analyst Mr Yona Mapury said Dr Nchemba had continued implementing responsibilities inherited from his predecessor while overseeing various government activities both within and outside the country.

He said the Prime Minister had also followed up on development projects, engaged public officials and held leaders accountable for fulfilling their responsibilities.

"He has demonstrated commitment in supervising government activities, including following up development projects and ensuring that public officials fulfil their responsibilities," Mr Mapury said.

He cited the Prime Minister's supervision of major projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Mwalimu Nyerere Hydropower Project and activities in the mining sector.

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"I have personally witnessed him overseeing government executives, including ministers, regional commissioners, district commissioners and administrative secretaries. Where he found negligence, he was very tough," he said.

University of Dodoma senior lecturer and social political analyst Mr Paul Loisulie identified government coordination and public engagement as two areas in which Dr Nchemba had demonstrated experience and leadership during his first year.

He said the Prime Minister had used public meetings to give citizens opportunities to present grievances, receive responses and seek solutions to challenges affecting their communities.

"Dr Nchemba's previous experience in different government positions has helped him understand government operations and coordinate public institutions," he said.