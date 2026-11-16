Malawi: Minister Phiri Hails Ekhaya's K111m Senga Bay Shelter As Waiting Passengers Get Cover

Local Government Minister Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has praised Ekhaya Luxury Resorts for handing over a K111 million waiting shelter at the boatyard in Senga Bay, saying it will shelter people stuck waiting for ships and other vessels.

Speaking during the handover, Phiri sai

d the project showed the value of working with the private sector to speed up development.

The shelter has been handed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and will be run through Salima District Council.

"We need to work together to ensure we advance in development.

"We thank Ekhaya for bringing up this structure so that people travelling by water transport have access to shelter while waiting for ships," he said.

Ekhaya Luxury Resorts board chairperson Thom Mpinganjira said the site previously belonged to the Department of Fisheries, and the shelter was built to help people who wait long hours to board boats and ships to destinations such as Likoma, Mangochi and elsewhere.

He said the company had already bought two separate pieces of land for the planned hotels in Senga Bay, starting next year, which would create jobs for local people.

Senior Chief Maganga welcomed the shelter, saying women and children would now have a safe place to wait for ships.

"We will take care of the facility so it can last to serve future generations in the district," he said.