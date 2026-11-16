Zimbabwe: Man (60) Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Wife to Death With Spear in Infidelity Row

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of a 60-year-old Inyathi man in connection with the murder of his wife.

ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Jabulani Moyo was taken into custody over the death of Thobekile Tshulu (55) which occurred on Friday, 14 November 2026 at Mtshunga Village, Inyathi.

According to police, the couple had a heated altercation after Tshulu confronted her husband over allegations of infidelity.

During the confrontation, Moyo allegedly grabbed a spear and stabbed his wife several times all over her body.

Tshulu died at the scene.

Her body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Commissioner Nyathi said investigations are ongoing.

Police have urged members of the public to seek mediation and report domestic disputes to authorities instead of resorting to violence.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.