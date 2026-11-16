Zimbabwe/Equatorial Guinea: 'No Excuses' - Says Warriors Coach Ahead of Equatorial Guinea Clash

WARRIORS coach Ramon Catala insists his team has no excuses and must deliver a victory when they face Equatorial Guinea in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the National Sports Stadium today, Monday 16 November.

The Spanish coach's remarks come despite chaos ahead of the match, which saw the players boycott Saturday's training session over welfare concerns.

Players reportedly demanded a meeting with the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) executive to address issues surrounding allowances, travelling arrangements and other welfare related concerns.

Their frustrations were further heightened by the team's long journey from Cameroon, which reportedly took around 15 hours.

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Following Saturday training boycott, the team met with ZIFA executives on Saturday evening and resumed training on Sunday.

Commenting ahead of Monday's fixture, Catala said," We had some issues, but they are resolved.

"There is no excuse , we are playing to win.

"Of cause a team which wins tomorrow will have a lot of chances to qualify for AFCON."

The Warriors will be hoping to put the off-field challenges behind them and give their home supporters something to celebrate when they take on Equatorial Guinea whom they played a goalless draw Thursday last week during their first-round match.

Zimbabwe is currently second in AFCON Qualifiers Group E with four points, five behind log leaders DRC, while Equatorial Guinea is third with the same number of points.