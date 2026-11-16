Liberia: Ngafuan Defends U.S.$3.5 Million Entertainment Line in 2027 Budget

MONROVIA — Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan says the government's "entertainment" spending pays for hosting guests and partners, not for officials' pleasure. The 2027 draft budget sets aside about US$3.5 million under that heading, roughly three-quarters of it for the Legislature.

"It's always like, you think that Ngafuan is being entertained, you know, those people are being entertained," Ngafuan said over the weekend on ELBC's Super Morning Show, the state broadcaster's morning program.

He said the budget line, formally "entertainment and representation," covers official duties: receiving guests, hosting visiting delegations and providing meals and refreshments at government engagements. He said the name is widely misunderstood as personal spending by officials, and that he would ask his ministry's budget team to consider a better label.

A tally by The Liberian Investigator of the spending tables in the US$1.54 billion draft budget for fiscal year 2027 puts entertainment and representation at about US$3.49 million, up from about US$3.44 million in the 2026 approved budget. The National Legislature accounts for US$2.66 million of it. Ngafuan's own Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is budgeted US$326,880, the same as this year.

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Ngafuan also defended government travel spending. He recalled that during his earlier tenure as finance minister, in 2009 and 2010, the government cut costs during the global food, fuel and financial crises by moving ministers, himself included, from business class to economy. He said journalists who saw him flying economy questioned whether that was fitting for a minister.

He argued that some travel spending, including business-class seats, serves an official purpose when ministers travel to meet international partners and pursue investment, financing and development opportunities. He said encounters during official travel can open discussions that benefit Liberia, and that spending should be judged by its purpose rather than by the name of the budget line.

The draft budget raises foreign travel spending. By the same tally, the three foreign travel lines, covering fares, daily allowances and incidentals, total about US$8.25 million in 2027, up from about US$6.29 million in 2026, an increase of about 31 percent. Spending on the means of foreign travel alone, mainly airfare, rises from about US$2.97 million to about US$4.78 million.

The Legislature is reviewing the draft budget, which the president submitted on Nov. 6.