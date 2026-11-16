South Africa: Lucky Montana Faces Bankruptcy Over R47-Million Tax Debt

Court granted SARS's application to provisionally sequestrate the former PRASA chief's joint estate with his wife

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has provisionally placed the joint estate of former Passenger Rail Agency CEO Lucky Montana and his wife under sequestration.

The South African Revenue Service listed Montana's known assets at about R10.5-million, against tax debts of about R47-million.

Judge MJ Teffo found that Montana had failed to lodge a valid objection to SARS's assessment, had not attempted to overturn tax judgments, and had not co-operated with the tax audit.

Montana and his wife have until 1 February to oppose making the order final.

Former Passenger Rail Agency (PRASA) boss Lucky Montana's financial empire is crumbling with a ruling on Friday provisionally placing his estate under sequestration.

The order, granted by Judge MJ Teffo in the high court in Pretoria at the behest of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), means that Montana loses control over his financial affairs.

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Should the order be made final when it returns to court in February next year, a trustee will be appointed to finally wind up his estate.

The order also has financial implications for his wife, Sefora Devereaux Letsoalo, because they are married in community of property.

Montana has been at odds with SARS for years. The tax authority says he owes it about R47-million.

Montana, who was also an MP for the MK Party and remains a member of it, disputed the amount owed and, at one stage, publicly claimed he did not owe "a cent", accusing SARS of engaging in a "witchhunt" against him.

In a rare public statement in October 2025, SARS defended itself and laid bare its case against him.

In August this year, GroundUp reported about proceedings before the Special Tribunal in which the Special Investigating Unit had secured an order freezing two multi-million rand properties, allegedly bought by Montana through proceeds of corruption at the state owned entity.

Read the judgment here

Judge Teffo, in her ruling on Friday, said, "The matter has a long and unhappy procedural history."

She said in November 2020, SARS notified Montana that his tax affairs for 2009 to 2019 were being audited.

SARS's audit findings in July 2021 proposed adjustments for under-declared income and capital gains of about R38.8-million, with a tax value of about R15.6-million. A 200% penalty came on top of that.

After the July 2021 finding, Montana said he would not co-operate with an audit extending beyond five years.

In April 2022, SARS issued a "finalisation of audit letter" in which it imposed an "understatement penalty" of 200% on the basis that his conduct amounted to "intentional tax evasion and was obstructive".

Judge Teffo said Montana never lodged a valid objection to the audit outcome.

In July 2022, SARS sent a letter of final demand to Montana, calling for payment within ten business days of almost R45-million.

It then filed a certified statement with the court registrar, which by law has the effect of a civil judgment. Warrants of execution were issued, but the sheriff could not find enough assets at three of his properties to satisfy them.

SARS then initiated the sequestration application in May 2023.

It was finally set down on the unopposed roll in November 2025 but could not proceed.

This was because two days before the hearing, Montana delivered a lengthy answering affidavit in which he disclosed, for the first time, that he had married Letsoalo in November 2023, in community of property.

SARS then sought to amend its papers to join Letsoalo in the sequestration proceedings. Montana opposed this application. He also sought condonation for the late filing of his answering affidavit, which was due on 26 April 2024 but was only delivered on 17 November 2025.

Teffo said the delay was "grossly inordinate" and, as had been pointed out previously by another judge, was an indication that he was "playing for time".

"SARS's complaint that the affidavit was filed as a tactical measure has merit," the judge said. However, she said, given the far-reaching consequences of sequestration, it was in the interests of justice to grant condonation and for the court to consider its contents.

Marriage

Turning to the issue of the marriage, she said Montana had claimed that the fact that Letsoalo had not been cited initially was "fatal" to the application.

When SARS responded by applying to join her, he had opposed this, saying she had no direct and substantial interest in the matter and did not even cohabit with him.

The judge said, "The two positions cannot be reconciled. It is a matter of some concern that the non-joinder of Ms Letsoalo was raised as a reason to dismiss the application and that her joinder is now resisted as a reason to do the same."

She noted that Montana had said nothing about the marriage in two affidavits sworn after it had taken place. Letsoalo had been served with the papers but had not opposed.

Teffo said the law requires SARS's certified statements to be treated as civil judgments lawfully given.

Montana disputed the legality and the amount but had taken no steps to have them rescinded or set aside in more than four years.

He had also not lodged a valid objection to the assessment.

Montana had no legal grounds now to continue to disagree with how the tax was computed, she said.

Otherwise, she said, "every taxpayer who ignored the objection procedure could immunise himself against sequestration by repeating his grievances in an answering affidavit. I add that even on Mr Montana's own version, he owes SARS R9.35-million, he lists SARS as a creditor for that sum, and he has tendered payment of nothing".

Teffo said in Montana's heads of argument, he had claimed that he had instituted review proceedings challenging the audit, "but there is no evidence of any such proceedings".

"No case number, notice of motion or founding papers were placed before me. A court decides an application on evidence, not assertions from the bar."

Montana had also claimed that the application was defective because his other creditors, to whom he owes about R19-million, had not been notified of or joined in the application.

Judge Teffo said this was not a legal requirement, and the fact that he owed others money, far from being an objection to sequestration, demonstrated the reason for it.

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In its claim of factual insolvency, SARS had provided a schedule of Montana's known assets, which included three properties and a vehicle with a total value of about R10.5-million. Against the tax debt alone, this left a deficit of about R36.4-million.

Letsoalo's only known assets were a bonded townhouse and a car and "these modest assets do not alter the position of the joint estate".

Even on Montana's own figures, including the concession that he owes R9.35-million to SARS, he owed about R28.45-million. His answering affidavit also disclosed a "history of very substantial transactions", including the sale of properties and personal loans running into millions of rands.

"Mr Montana says he has been repaying creditors outside of sequestration while paying SARS nothing since October 2021," the judge said.

A trustee armed with powers of interrogation and with remedies in respect of dispositions would be far better placed than a single creditor to trace what became of these funds, she said.

She said Montana had "consistently declined to disclose his financial position". He had refused to co-operate with the audit beyond five years, did not furnish the relevant material requested, never furnished a statement of assets and liabilities, and had resisted execution.

"Where a debtor conceals, rather than discloses, the very point of the investigative machinery of the Insolvency Act is engaged," the judge said.

She condoned the late filing of Montana's affidavit, joined his wife to the proceedings, and placed their joint estate under provisional sequestration.

Montana and Letsoalo have until 1 February to show cause why the order should not be made final.