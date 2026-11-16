Liberia: Nocal Breaks Ground for Modern Trauma Ward in Sinje, Bringing New Hope for Healthcare Delivery in Grand Cape Mount

The National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) has broken ground for the construction of a modern hospital facility at Sinje Hospital in Grand Cape Mount County, marking another significant milestone in the institution's commitment to improving healthcare delivery and supporting community development across Liberia.

The groundbreaking ceremony signals the beginning of an important healthcare infrastructure project that will expand the existing Sinje Hospital through the construction of a modern trauma ward designed to strengthen emergency response, improve patient care, and provide critical medical services to residents of Sinje and surrounding communities.

The selection of Sinje by the Ministry of Health is based on its secure land availability, larger catchment population of approximately 10,000 compared to Robertsport's 3,000, and strategic location along the Bo Corridor. This will improve access to emergency trauma, maternal, and neonatal healthcare services across Grand Cape Mount County.

The ceremony brought together the two Senators of Grand Cape Mount County, Senator Simeon Taylor and Senator Dabah M. Varpilah, alongside other members of the County's Legislative Caucus, members of the County Health Team, and representatives of the Ministry of Health, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto.

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Speaking on behalf of NOCAL's President and Chief Executive Officer, Fabian Michael Lai, Mr. M. Boakai Jaleiba, Jr. emphasized the institution's continued commitment to implementing impactful Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that improve the lives of Liberians across the country.

He stressed that NOCAL remains committed to ensuring that its contributions to national development translate into meaningful benefits for communities, particularly through investments in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and community development.

The proposed facility will feature a comprehensive range of medical and support units, including a triage area, records room, emergency room, resuscitation room, operating room, recovery room, male and female wards, blood bank, laboratory, imaging room, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and pharmacy.

Additional facilities will include staff support and break rooms, conference space, storage areas, and other essential medical service units. The building will also feature nine bathrooms to support the needs of patients, medical personnel, and visitors.

When completed, the modern trauma ward is expected to significantly enhance the hospital's capacity to respond to medical emergencies, facilitate timely interventions, and improve access to essential healthcare services, particularly for residents who often face challenges accessing specialized medical attention.

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The project which is to be constructed, completed and dedicated within a period of 16 months, is part of NOCAL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, through which the institution continues to support critical sectors and contribute to the socioeconomic development of communities across Liberia.

As Liberia continues to pursue improvements in its healthcare infrastructure, NOCAL recognizes that responsible investment in the country's natural resources must also translate into tangible benefits for its people.

Through initiatives such as this, NOCAL reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that its contribution to national development extends beyond the oil and gas sector and into communities where investments in essential services can make a lasting difference.