Liberia Marathon 2026 Concludes At SKD Complex

The 2026 edition of the Liberia Marathon came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, November 15, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville, uniting thousands of national and international runners in a vibrant celebration of endurance, inclusion, and athletic excellence.

Under blazing Monrovia sunshine, runners hit the streets across staggered morning starts--beginning with the grueling 42.2km Full Marathon at 6:00 AM, followed by the 21.1km Half Marathon at 7:00 AM, the 10k Wheelchair Race at 7:35 AM, the 10k Crutches Race at 7:40 AM, and the flagship 10k Footrace at 8:00 AM.

The standout domestic story of the morning belonged to Liberian distance runner Lee Roberts Dennis, who finally broke through to claim overall first place in the 21.1km Half Marathon, crossing the finish line at the SKD Complex in an impressive 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Having competed in three previous editions where he consistently finished as the top Liberian behind international challengers, Sunday's victory marked Dennis' first overall triumph.

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Speaking after the race, the newly crowned champion used his platform to urge the Liberian government and sports authorities to look beyond football and invest heavily in track and field talent.

"We have immense talent here--we shouldn't only focus on football," Dennis emphasized. "Authorities need to look into athletics, sponsor local athletes, and send us to international games. We are hungry to represent Liberia, and my dream for next year is to see myself competing at the Olympics."

The event once again attracted elite runners from across the globe, including Ethiopian distance runner Yohannes Ayelegne, who traveled from Addis Ababa to compete in the 42.2km Full Marathon, securing a commendable fifth-place finish.

Ayelegne praised the warm hospitality of the Liberian national athletics team--who welcomed him at the airport upon arrival and trained alongside him ahead of race day--though he admitted Monrovia's humid climate and second-half terrain proved a stern test.

"It was a privilege to come to Liberia, though the race was very difficult because of the heat compared to Addis Ababa, alongside the challenging hills in the second half," Ayelegne noted. "Finishing my first race here makes me happy, and I will definitely come back next year to train harder and win."

True to its theme of bridging barriers, the 2026 race prioritized accessibility for para-athletes alongside corporate and community fitness groups.

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Hassan Kiawu, head of time keepers for this years marathon, highlighted the deliberate effort to ensure universal participation across all physical abilities. "Organizers factored in everyone--from the full and half marathons to the 10k wheelchair and crutches categories. We didn't want to leave anybody behind," Kiawu said.

Meanwhile, corporate wellness teams turned out in force. Alvin Yama, team leader for the Oregon Athletic Club (Oregon Group of Companies), celebrated his squad's journey from beginners in February to completing the 10k footrace together despite the scorching heat.

Reflecting on the event's steady institutional rise, Liberia Marathon Board Member Juliane Weymann expressed gratitude to partners, volunteers, and runners for transforming the annual race into "one of Liberia's standing major public sporting events."