Namibia: President Calls Engineers to Turn Country Resources Into Wealth

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has challenged Namibian engineers to help transform the country from a resource-rich nation into an economy that processes its own natural resources, creates industries and provides jobs for its people.

She said Namibia could not continue relying on imported technologies and engineering solutions when local professionals had the knowledge and skills to develop solutions to the country's challenges.

Speaking at the inaugural Namibia Engineering Excellence Awards in Windhoek on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said engineering must play a central role in driving industrialisation, infrastructure development and job creation.

"Our natural resources must become instruments of prosperity for our people.

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Government will continue to provide policy direction and an enabling environment. But it is engineering expertise that will help transform these resources into productive industries, employment opportunities and national wealth," she said.

The President said Namibia must move beyond being a consumer of imported technologies and become a country that develops, adapts and creates its own solutions.

She urged engineers to use their expertise to address everyday challenges facing communities, including access to water, affordable energy, roads, housing and agricultural production.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the country's development ambitions, including the target of delivering 50 000 houses by 2030, would require innovative engineering solutions and stronger partnerships between government, the private sector and financial institutions.

She said innovative construction methods, including prefabricated housing, could help speed up housing delivery, but affordability should not come at the expense of safety and quality.

The President also called on engineers to develop technologies and infrastructure that would increase agricultural production, support agro-processing and reduce Namibia's dependence on imported products.

The Head of State said the implementation of the country's development priorities under the Sixth National Development Plan would depend heavily on engineering skills, innovation and technological advancement.

"Those priorities cannot be achieved through policy statements alone. They require practical engineering solutions that strengthen infrastructure, unlock productive potential, advance industrialisation and create sustainable value chains," she said.

The President further called for increased investment in engineering education, research and skills development, saying Namibia needed professionals who could establish businesses, develop technologies and create employment rather than only seek jobs.

She proposed exploring the establishment of a National Engineering Education and Innovation Fund, supported through public-private partnerships, to assist young Namibians studying engineering and provide seed capital to those seeking to commercialise locally developed technologies.

The President also expressed concern about the shortage and high turnover of engineering professionals in government, saying the country needed to create an environment that attracts and retains qualified engineers in the public service.

She called on the private sector, particularly the mining, energy, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, water and transport industries, to invest more in engineering education and skills transfer.

Meanwhile, Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi raised concern over the cost of engineering consultancy services, saying some road project quotations were becoming too expensive for government.

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Nekundi told the gathering that he had recently received quotations of more than N$12 million for a five-kilometre road project and N$16 million for a 10-kilometre road project.

He said engineering professionals needed to reconsider the costs they charged government, particularly at a time when public resources were limited and competing national priorities required funding.

"We simply can no longer afford consultants in the engineering profession," Nekundi said.

He also raised concern about engineering graduates who wait between five and 10 years after graduation to register as professionals.

He warned that if the registration challenges were not addressed urgently, government might have to consider amending the Engineering Profession Act.

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