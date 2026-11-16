Namibia: FMD Restrictions Partially Lifted in Zambezi

Katima Mulilo — The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has partially lifted movement restrictions on cloven-hoofed animals and their products in the Zambezi region.

This follows confirmation that the foot-

and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak and infection remain confined to one herd in Kalala Island.

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The Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS), in Veterinary Public Notification No. 22 of 2026, said active surveillance within a 30-kilometre radius of the infected area had established that the disease had not spread beyond Kalala Island.

The outbreak was detected on 7 October 2026.

According to the ministry, two rounds of vaccination have been completed on the island using FMD serotype O and SAT 1, 2 and 3 vaccines, with 53 479 cattle vaccinated out of a targeted population of 56 269, representing more than 95% coverage.

The ministry said the disease management area (DMA) remains limited to Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies, where movement restrictions on cloven-hoofed animals and their products to the rest of the region remain in force.

However, fully vaccinated cattle within the DMA may be slaughtered for household consumption and social events, provided the meat does not leave the restricted area.

In the rest of the region, authorities have permitted the slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals and fully vaccinated cattle at open markets, local and export abattoirs, subject to veterinary movement permits and verification of vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated cattle originating outside the DMA may also be quarantined at Kopano quarantine facility, while movement of fully vaccinated cattle from the rest of the region into the DMA is permitted.

The notification further allows the movement of cloven-hoofed animals from other regions into Zambezi, excluding the DMA, as well as the transit of animals in sealed trucks.

Movement of hides, skins, game trophies and plant materials within, into, out of and through the unaffected areas is also permitted, subject to prescribed procedures.

Meanwhile, Kabbe South constituency councillor Raymond Sezuni has urged livestock farmers to cooperate with veterinary officials conducting vaccination campaigns, warning that resistance could jeopardise livestock marketing and farmers' livelihoods.

Sezuni appealed to farmers, including those keeping oxen, to take their animals to designated crush pens for vaccination rather than resisting government efforts.

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"I would appeal to each and every livestock farmer to cooperate with the staff on the ground for us to eliminate foot-and-mouth disease," he said.

He warned that failure to cooperate could threaten livestock marketing, which remains a critical source of livelihood for farmers in the constituency.

The ministry has emphasised that cattle vaccination across the region will continue, urging all farmers to bring their animals to designated crush pens as announced by veterinary officials.

Farmers and members of the public have also been urged to report suspected FMD cases and illegal movement of animals or animal products to their nearest veterinary offices.

FMD symptoms include excessive salivation, limping, reluctance to move, fever and blisters or ulcers on the tongue, gums and hooves.

The ministry thanked farmers and the public for their cooperation during the outbreak and called for continued vigilance to prevent further spread of the disease.

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