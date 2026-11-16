Namibia: Oshikoto Reveals Shortage of 517 Classrooms

Oshikoto region needs 517 additional classrooms to ensure that all learners are accommodated in properly constructed facilities.

Oshikoto Director of Education Hilma Nuunyango-George made the announcement while speaking last week at the handover of a three-classroom block and storeroom at Twapandula Primary School in the Oshivelo Circuit by Namport.

"Our statistics as a directorate of education indicate that we lack 520 classrooms for all our children to be sitting and be taught in permanent classrooms,

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but today the number has been reduced to 517 because of the three-classroom block we have received from Namport," she said.

Nuunyango-George said many learners in the region continue to attend classes in makeshift structures, including corrugated iron classrooms where temperatures become unbearable.

"Many of our learners are taught in unconducive makeshift structures, these structures are not conducive for teaching and learning activities," she said.

She called on other stakeholders, particularly the private sector, to support government efforts to address the shortage of classrooms and creating a conducive learning environment for all Namibian children.

The new classrooms block, valued at over N$800 000, was funded by the Namport Social Investment Fund (NSIF).

NSIF trustee Sebby Kankondi reaffirmed the fund's commitment to addressing educational inequalities, particularly in remote communities.

"Every morning children walk with hope in their hearts and teachers teach with hope and dedication. Remote schools such as this one are too often the last ones to receive investments and yet it is precisely in places like Twapandula that a helping hand is felt most deeply and where it changes lives the most," he said.

Kankondi said that Namport stepped in after identifying the urgent need for proper classrooms, ensuring that learners can now study in a more suitable condition.

"When we visited the school, we found the school in urgent need of classrooms and dedicated teaching staff working under difficult conditions," he said.

Kankondi highlighted the fund's other initiatives, including providing weekly early learning materials to 9 500 early childhood development and pre-primary learners, supporting 70 young entrepreneurs in Erongo with training and mentorship, and contributing to community health facilities and rural water access.

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In Oshikoto, the fund is also supporting borehole repairs and installations, as well as classrooms construction at Omahiya Primary School.

School principal Hilja Uugulu welcomed the donation, describing it as an important step towards improving education at the school.

"The completion of the classroom block represents hope, opportunity and an investment in the future generation," she said.

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