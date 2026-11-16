South Africa: Christmas Cheer At the Pumps As Petrol Cut Grows Bigger

Figures to 12 November suggest petrol could fall by about R2.47 to R2.73 a litre after accounting for reduced fuel levy relief.

Diesel could still become more expensive, and the final changes depend on the remaining pricing days and other adjustments.

Motorists planning their December trips could have more money left for the holidays, with fuel figures pointing to a petrol cut of more than R2 a litre.

The daily fuel report dated 12 November shows average price movements favouring a reduction of about R3.23 a litre for 95 petrol and R2.97 for 93.

But motorists should not budget for the full saving.

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Government's temporary fuel levy relief gets smaller from 2 December. Petrol relief drops from R1.50 to R1 a litre, effectively adding 50c back to the price, according to the finance minister's announcement reported by SAnews.

After allowing for that change, the report's averages suggest a possible reduction of about R2.73 for 95 petrol and R2.47 for 93, before any other adjustments.

For someone buying 50 litres of 95 petrol, that would mean a saving of about R136. A similar purchase of 93 could cost about R124 less.

Using the Gauteng prices listed in the report, those reductions would bring 95 petrol down from R30.24 to roughly R27.51 a litre, and 93 from R29.87 to about R27.40.

These are estimates based on figures available to 12 November, rather than confirmed December prices.

The report shows that lower international refined fuel prices account for almost all the improvement. Exchange-rate movements contributed less than one cent a litre to the average petrol saving.

Diesel users face a tougher outlook.

The report shows average movements favouring wholesale reductions of about R1.09 a litre for diesel containing 0.05% sulphur and R1.47 for the cleaner 0.005% grade.

However, diesel's temporary levy relief falls from R3 to R1.50 a litre in December. That adds R1.50 back to the price, wiping out those potential savings.

On those figures, wholesale diesel could instead rise by about 41c a litre for the 0.05% grade and 3c for 0.005%, before other adjustments. Filling stations set their own diesel retail prices.

Illuminating paraffin also shows some relief, with an average movement favouring a wholesale reduction of about R1.93 a litre. That is not a confirmed reduction in the shop price.

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The next monthly adjustment is expected on Wednesday 2 December. Fuel prices use averages across the pricing period, so further movements in international prices and the rand can still change the outcome.

Changes to the slate levy, which helps settle accumulated fuel-pricing shortfalls, and other regulated charges could also alter the final saving.