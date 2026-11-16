South Africa: Diabetes Care Has Changed, but the Way We Pay for It Has Not

16 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Insight Health Solutions

Medical schemes and employers can fund prevention, effective treatment, and sustained support that prevents the harm and costly complications of type 2 diabetes.

In 2024, diabetes was South Africa's leading underlying natural cause of death for the third consecutive year, claiming 28,767 lives, or 6.1% of the national total.

A local study using 2018 cost inputs estimated public-sector costs for treating type 2 diabetes at R21.8 billion and projected they would reach R35.1 billion by 2030.

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Medical schemes face the same pressures.

Immediate prevention and treatment costs must be weighed against long-term consequences of delayed diagnosis and inadequate support. Diabetes-linked kidney and eye complications, heart attacks, strokes and peripheral vascular disease result in hospital, procedure and rehabilitation costs. Employers see productivity losses through absenteeism, reduced performance at work, disability and early retirement. Households bear high costs through lost income, transport and caregiving. Earlier, preventive care and better treatment can limit these later adverse outcomes.

Fund earlier care

Underdiagnosis is common: an estimated 70% of South African adults with diabetes - about 1.6 million people - do not know they have it. Community testing, such as pharmacy and workplace checks, can identify diabetes earlier, but diagnostic confirmation and treatment must follow; otherwise screening is of little value.

Screening should be part of a better-connected, end-to-end service. Success is measured by confirmed diagnoses, entry into...

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