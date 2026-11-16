Kenya: Rwandese Golfer Continues Hot Streak On Greens With Win At Ncba Kisii Open

16 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Rwanda's Jean D'Amour Hitayezu continued his impressive 2026 campaign with victory at the NCBA Kisii Open "Shabana Trophy", securing his fourth title in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series this season.

The Vet Lab Sports Club golfer carded rounds of 71, 68 and 72 for a three-round total of 211, two under par, to clinch the title by one shot at Kisii Sports Club.

The victory came just a week after his triumph at the NCBA Manchester Salver at Eldoret Club, marking back-to-back KAGC wins.

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Hitayezu's latest success adds to his victories at the NCBA Gold Fields Trophy in June and the NCBA Coast Open "Barry Cup" in July.

The Kisii triumph also propelled him from sixth to fourth in the 2026 KAGC Player Ranking, where he now sits on 974.50 points from 13 events, behind Jay Sandhu, John Kamaisi and Elvis Muigua.

"I am incredibly happy and grateful to have won the NCBA Shabana Trophy. It has been three memorable days of competition, and I am proud of the way I stayed focused and trusted my game throughout the championship. The second round was particularly important in putting me in a strong position heading into the final day," Hitayezu said.

He added: "I would like to thank NCBA, the KGU and Eldoret Club for putting together such a wonderful tournament, as well as everyone who supported and encouraged me along the way. This victory means a lot to me, and I look forward to building on this achievement."

Amos Odongo of Golf Park Golf Club and host-club golfer Geoffrey Karioki finished joint runners-up on 213, level par, with Karioki emerging as the leading Kisii Sports Club player.

Isaac Makokha of Kenya Railway Golf Club and Felix Dusabe of Limuru Country Club shared fourth place on 217, while Cedric Konzolo, Alain Niyonkuru and Elvis Muigua tied for sixth on 221.

Eugine Wafula finished ninth on 222, with John Kamaisi rounding off the top 11 on 224.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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