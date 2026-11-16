Mozambique: Disruptions to Aviation Fuel Fully Resolved

Maputo — Mozambique's National Petroleum Products Acquisition Company (ENAPP) claims that disruptions to aviation fuel (Jet A-1) supplies, recently announced by the publicly-owned company Air Mozambique (formerly known as Mozambique Airlines, LAM), have been fully resolved.

In a statement, ENAPP explained that the constraint was solved as fuel supply is secured in the airports Nacala and Nampula, where disruption had occurred.

"Imports of other fuels, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, are proceeding at a normal pace. Fuel shipments ordered for November and December are scheduled for delivery to Maputo, Beira, Nacala and Pemba", reads the statement.

ENAPP called for calm and reassurance, as "import and stock replenishment processes are proceeding normally."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently warned that the rising international fuel prices, foreign currency shortages and difficulties in managing public finances are increasing the vulnerabilities of Mozambique's economy.

"Fuel prices are exacerbating foreign currency shortages and budgetary pressures, with both the current account balance and foreign exchange reserves expected to deteriorate", he said Olamide Harrisson, IMF's Resident Representative in Mozambique, speaking during the presentation of the economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa.