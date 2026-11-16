Tanzania: Miners Want Licences Accepted As Loan Security

Dar es Salaam — EXTRACTIVE sector stakeholders have urged the government to work with banks to provide affordable loans to small scale miners, saying limited access to finance hampers production and business growth despite valid mining licences.

They said banks often fail to recognise mining licences when assessing loan applications, leaving smallscale miners struggling to secure financing for equipment, operations and business expansion.

The recommendations were presented by Head of Research and Policy, Francis Mkasiwa, at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Extractive Forum, known as Jukwaa la Uziduaji, held in Dodoma over the weekend.

"We are calling on the government to work with banks and other mining sector stakeholders to develop lending mechanisms that take into account the actual operating conditions of small-scale mining," he said.

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He said financing arrangements should reflect the realities of small-scale operations and enable miners to acquire equipment, improve production and grow their businesses.

The stakeholders also called for greater investment in financial literacy programmes to help miners manage income, plan expenditure, save and reinvest in their businesses.

On women's participation, they urged the government to strengthen empowerment initiatives by improving access to capital, appropriate technology and professional training.

Although they acknowledged progress in creating opportunities for women in small-scale mining, they said many women allocated mining areas still lacked the financial resources to develop them and meet licensing-related costs.

The forum also highlighted concerns over compensation and livelihood restoration for communities affected by extractive projects.

Mr Mkasiwa called for improvements in property valuation, timely compensation and effective measures to restore the livelihoods of communities affected by extractive projects, noting that delayed assessments, incomplete payments and prolonged uncertainty continued to affect households.

He said the government should establish clear timelines and monitoring mechanisms for property assessments and compensation, ensuring residents receive fair payments in accordance with the law before project activities begin.

They also called for a review of stop orders restricting economic activities in designated areas, warning that the absence of clear time limits could leave residents facing prolonged income losses and uncertainty.

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Earlier, presenting views gathered from Shinyanga, Mara, Tanga and Manyara regions, Mr Miraji Malinda said women and persons with disabilities continued to face barriers to participation in decision-making, access to economic opportunities and legal aid within the mining sector.

He called for gender equality and disability inclusion to be incorporated into mining activities to ensure all groups have equal opportunities to participate and benefit from the country's mineral resources.

"We insist that women, men, young people and persons with disabilities should have equal opportunities to participate in decision-making, access economic opportunities and benefit from our country's resources," he said.