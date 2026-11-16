Somalia: Israel, Taiwan Pose Threat to Somalia's Existence - Somali President

16 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced Sunday that Israel and Taiwan pose a threat to Somalia's existence.

His remarks came during a speech at a ceremony marking the launch of construction of Somalia's National Defense University in the capital, Mogadishu.

"Taiwan poses a threat to Somalia's existence, and Israel poses another threat to Somalia's statehood. We know who our close friends are, and who are not," Mohamud said during his speech at the launch of the university, which is also expected to include an armed forces hospital.

China, which Mohamud said is one of Somalia's closest allies, is funding the construction of the university.

Israel is the only country that has recognized Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, and Taiwan has extensive diplomatic relations and a presence in the breakaway region's capital, Hargeisa.

He also criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of seeking foreign solutions, and urged them to return to dialogue.

Mohamud returned to Mogadishu on Sunday after attending the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, where he warned that one of the strongest El Nino events Somalia has recorded could bring flooding and severely disrupt the lives of up to 3.4 million people in the southern provinces.

Anadolu Agency

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