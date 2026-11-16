Somalia's Petroleum Ministry Reviews 2026 Performance, Prepares 2027 Work Plan

Mogadishu, Somalia — The director general of Somalia's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mohamed Hashi Arabey, has met with department directors to review the ministry's performance in 2026 and prepare its work plan for 2027.

The meeting focused on assessing activities completed during the year, reviewing progress on departmental plans and identifying priorities for the coming year.

Department directors presented reports outlining their achievements, the status of ongoing programmes and their proposed priorities for 2027.

Arabey also briefed the directors on national and international meetings he had attended, sharing their outcomes and potential cooperation opportunities for the ministry.

At the conclusion of the meeting, he urged department heads to speed up preparations for their 2027 work plans and ensure their effective implementation.

He also called on them to strengthen cooperation, improve transparency and step up their efforts to achieve the ministry's objectives.