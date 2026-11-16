Egypt: Ethiopian Army Chief Accuses Egypt of Supporting TPLF As Fighting Resumes

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's military chief, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, has accused Egypt of providing military and logistical support to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) as fighting between federal forces and Tigrayan fighters intensifies.

Speaking at a news conference in Addis Ababa, Birhanu also accused Eritrea of directing renewed TPLF attacks against government military positions in the Amhara and Afar regions.

He said federal forces had repelled the latest attack, describing it as the fourth assault on military positions in the two regions.

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The army chief claimed that commanders involved in the attacks fled to Eritrea after their forces were defeated, taking refuge in several locations, including the capital, Asmara.

Egypt has not officially responded to the latest accusations. Cairo has previously denied involvement in Ethiopia's internal conflict, rejecting claims that it supports the TPLF.

In September, a senior Egyptian source also denied any connection between Cairo and unrest in the Tigray region, describing Ethiopia's allegations of Egyptian support for the group as baseless.

The accusations come as tensions rise between Ethiopian federal forces and Tigrayan fighters, raising concerns about the future of the peace agreement that ended the devastating war in northern Ethiopia from 2020 to 2022.

The Pretoria peace agreement, signed in November 2022 under African Union mediation, brought an end to a conflict that caused widespread deaths, displacement and destruction. However, disputes over the administration of Tigray and the future of regional forces have continued to challenge its implementation.

Relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea have also deteriorated, particularly over Addis Ababa's ambition to secure access to the Red Sea. The two countries have exchanged accusations of supporting armed groups operating in each other's territory and along their shared border.

Birhanu has previously accused Egypt, Eritrea and Sudan of supporting armed groups fighting inside Ethiopia, arguing that the TPLF could not sustain its military operations without external assistance.

The allegations have not been independently verified.