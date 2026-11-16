Tanzania: Government Seeks Continued AFD Financing for Strategic Projects

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has reiterated its commitment to strengthening development cooperation with the French Development Agency (AFD) to finance strategic projects aimed at stimulating economic growth and improving people's livelihoods.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Dr Natu Mwamba made the commitment recently in Dar es Salaam during talks with AFD Director for Africa, Ms Sandra Kassab.

Dr Mwamba said Tanzania values its longstanding development partnership with the French government through AFD, which dates back to the 1970s.

She cited the construction of Dar es Salaam International Airport in 1979 as one of the early projects financed by the French government, adding that cooperation with AFD gained further momentum in the 1990s.

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"AFD has remained an important development partner, financing projects in energy, water and sanitation, transport infrastructure, agriculture, rural electrification, forestry and environmental conservation," Dr Mwamba said.

She revealed that AFD currently has 12 ongoing projects in Tanzania worth 1.13 billion Euros, with an additional 175 million Euros already approved for three projects focusing on water and sanitation as well as climate change.

Dr Mwamba said the government looks forward to working with the agency to secure financing for other projects at various stages of preparation.

"We value our longstanding partnership with the French government through AFD and look forward to further strengthening this cooperation to finance projects that drive economic growth and improve people's livelihoods," she said.

The proposed projects include the Mafia Hybrid Energy Project, Blue Economy initiatives, the Uganda-Tanzania Power Interconnection Project, the National Digital Development Project and a non-sovereign loan to the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB).

She also urged AFD to maintain its level of development financing to Tanzania despite the completion of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) programmes in July 2026.

"We urge AFD to maintain its level of development financing to Tanzania and continue supporting strategic projects despite the completion of the IMF programmes," she said. Dr Mwamba further emphasised the need to strengthen the capacity of local construction contractors to enable them to compete effectively with foreign firms in implementing national development projects.

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"It is important to build the capacity of local construction contractors so that they can compete effectively with foreign firms in implementing major national development projects," she said.