Tanzania: Tz Cricket Growth Impresses ICC Chief

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S growing investment in cricket, rising participation and improved international performances have impressed International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta, who says the country's efforts to develop the sport are beginning to bear fruit.

The remarks were made during an exclusive virtual interview with the 'Daily News', in which Gupta discussed Tanzania's growing profile in international cricket, highlighting the country's investment in grassroots development, infrastructure and pathways for young talent.

Gupta highlighted Tanzania's progress in both the men's and women's games, noting that the country now ranks among the world's top 40 nations in men's cricket and the top 20 in women's cricket.

He said the government's decision to make cricket a priority across secondary schools was an important step towards expanding the sport's grassroots base, identifying young talent and creating a stronger development pipeline.

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"Getting grassroots activated helps grow interest in the sport across the wider community while creating opportunities for talent to be identified and developed from an early age," Gupta said.

He also pointed to a nearly 40 per cent increase in cricket participation in Tanzania over the past four years, describing it as evidence of growing interest in the sport.

The country's maiden qualification for the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup was another significant milestone, demonstrating the impact of investment in grassroots development and improved opportunities for young players.

Gupta said the achievement reflected the progress Tanzania was making in creating pathways through which emerging cricketers could develop their abilities and compete at international level.

Infrastructure has also played an important role in this progress. The TCA Arena in Dar es Salaam, inaugurated in August, provides a facility for high-performance programmes and supports the development of players preparing for international competition.

Gupta said improvements in infrastructure, access to ICC qualification pathways and development programmes run by Tanzania Cricket Association were helping raise the country's standards.

He noted that these initiatives were creating opportunities for a new generation of cricketers to access better facilities, improve their performances and become more competitive on the global stage.