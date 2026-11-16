Addis Abeba — Dr. Negede Gobeze, a veteran Ethiopian political figure, legal scholar and co-founder of the All-Ethiopia Socialist Movement (Me'isone), died in Brussels on November 13, 2026, at the age of 83.

Born in Dessie in October 1943, Negede studied economics at Addis Abeba University College before pursuing further studies in France, where he earned a Ph.D. in law from Aix-Marseille University.

He emerged as a prominent figure in Ethiopia's student movement during the 1960s, serving as president of the Ethiopian Students' Union in France and later the Ethiopian Students' Union in Europe. In 1968, he co-founded Me'isone, alongside other leftist intellectuals, including Haile Fida.

Following the 1974 student revolution, Me'isone initially aligned itself with the Derg military government. Negede served in the Provisional Office for Mass Organizational Affairs (POMOA) between 1975 and 1977. He later broke with the military government and went into exile in Europe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During his years in exile, he remained active in Ethiopian political opposition and advocacy, founding several organizations, including COSETH in 1980 and GRAPECA in 1990. He also helped establish independent media initiatives, including Radio Selam and Keste Damena, and later co-founded the European-based Ethiopian discussion forum Deldeye.

Beyond political organizing, Negede was a prolific writer whose work explored Ethiopian politics, constitutional reform and history. His publications included the Amharic book Yidres le Ginbot ke Yekatit, examining the trajectory of the revolutionary movement of the 1970s. He also wrote poetry.

His political legacy remains contested. While supporters remember him as a committed revolutionary intellectual who advocated democratic reform and contributed to Ethiopia's political discourse, critics have questioned Me'isone's role and responsibility during its alliance with the Derg, a period marked by widespread repression and political violence.

His death marks the passing of a figure whose political life and writings were closely intertwined with some of the most consequential and contested chapters of modern Ethiopian history. AS