Addis Abeba — Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants, many of them young people from Tigray who fled conflict and economic hardship in search of work, remain at risk of execution in Saudi Arabia, as mounting executions over drug-related offences intensify concerns about fair-trial violations and the Ethiopian government's response.

Haish Subagadis, head of the Tigray Caretaker Administration Youth Bureau Head, says families are increasingly desperate as reports of executions continue to emerge and fears grow over the fate of detainees held in Saudi Arabia's southern regions.

In an interview with Addis Standard, Haish said information obtained through the Ethiopian community in Saudi Arabia indicated that approximately 520 Ethiopians across the country had been sentenced to death, with Tigrayans constituting the majority. He said around 200 were detained in the Khamis Mushait, south-west Saudi Arabia, and Abha, the capital city of Aseer Province near the Red Sea in southwest Saudi Arabia, where families are particularly concerned about a new wave of executions.

"Now, around 31 have been executed; in this past week alone, seven were executed," he said, adding that approximately 169 remained in the group he was discussing.

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Haish said the transfer of approximately 50 detainees from Khamis Mushait to Abha in the days preceding the interview had heightened fears among their families that executions could be imminent. He said parents were struggling to obtain information and repeatedly appealing for intervention.

"Be a voice for our children; they went there in search of work and should not die in that country. This is inhumane," he quoted the families as saying.

The figures provided by the regional caretaken administration official could not independently be verified by Addis Standard. However, his account comes amid growing documentation by international rights organizations of Ethiopian nationals being executed in Saudi Arabia for drug-related offences, despite international calls to abolish capital punishment for crimes that do not involve intentional killing.

A migration crisis rooted in conflict and exploitation

The accounts point to a migration crisis in which the consequences of Ethiopia's conflict, economic pressures and inadequate protection for migrant workers are converging with Saudi Arabia's increasingly punitive anti-drug campaign.

Haish said many of the young people now facing capital punishment left Tigray following the 2020-2022 war, which displaced communities, disrupted livelihoods and left many young people without viable economic opportunities. Some travelled through Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, often relying on informal brokers and intermediaries to arrange their journeys and employment.

He alleged that some were deceived or pressured into transporting packages across the border without knowing their contents. According to him, brokers would instruct them to carry items along their journey, exposing them to drug-trafficking charges when they entered Saudi Arabia.

Because these youths have never left the country before, do not know the laws of the land, do not understand the language, and lack legal knowledge, they do not know what they are facing Haish Subagadis

He also raised concerns that young people travelling in groups could face collective punishment when one member was found carrying prohibited substances. Addis Standard could not independently establish the circumstances of individual arrests or convictions.

The regional official said the detainees' vulnerability was compounded by their unfamiliarity with Saudi Arabia's legal system, language barriers and limited access to legal representation. He alleged that some were convicted without having Arabic-language court documents translated or receiving adequate legal advice.

"Because these youths have never left the country before, do not know the laws of the land, do not understand the language, and lack legal knowledge, they do not know what they are facing," Haish said.

He argued that defendants who cannot understand the charges against them or communicate effectively in court are deprived of a meaningful opportunity to defend themselves. His account echoes concerns raised by international rights organizations about the treatment of foreign nationals facing capital punishment in Saudi Arabia.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), in a July 2026 report, said Saudi authorities had executed at least 17 Ethiopian nationals since the beginning of the year for drug-related offences, including five men executed on July 27. The organization said at least 79 other Ethiopians remained at imminent risk of execution on similar charges.

HRW also documented cases in which court hearings lasted only minutes, without lawyers or interpreters, leaving defendants unable to understand or challenge the charges against them.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights subsequently expressed concern over reports that Ethiopian migrants facing execution may have been denied adequate legal representation, interpretation services and consular assistance. In a July 22 statement, it urged Ethiopia to pursue diplomatic and legal avenues to secure reviews of the convictions and strengthen protection for its nationals abroad.

Executions rise as Saudi Arabia intensifies its anti-drug campaign

The scale of the executions has become increasingly difficult to separate from Saudi Arabia's intensified campaign against drug trafficking.

Haimanot Ashenafi, Amnesty International's regional researcher for the Horn of Africa, told Addis Standard that the number of Ethiopian nationals sentenced to death and executed in Saudi Arabia had risen sharply in recent years, particularly following the kingdom's declaration of a "war on drugs."

"Ten years ago, three Ethiopians were executed in Saudi Arabia in one year, whereas in the first eight months of 2026 alone, 20 Ethiopians were executed for drug-related offenses, and we know that more people have been executed since then," she said.

Amnesty's records, she added, showed that at least 36 Ethiopian nationals were executed for drug-related offences in 2025.

The figures illustrate the increasing exposure of Ethiopian migrants to capital punishment for offences that do not involve intentional killing. Amnesty's broader documentation shows that Saudi Arabia carried out a record 356 executions in 2025, including 240 for drug-related offences. Foreign nationals accounted for 78% of those drug-related executions.

There is a clear pattern showing that this campaign disproportionately impacts marginalized communities, including migrant workers Haimanot Ashenafi

Haimanot said the kingdom's "zero tolerance" approach to drug-related offences had contributed directly to the increase, with migrant workers and other marginalized communities disproportionately affected.

"There is a clear pattern showing that this campaign disproportionately impacts marginalized communities, including migrant workers," she said.

Amnesty has repeatedly called on Saudi authorities to abolish the death penalty, including for drug-related crimes. The organization maintains that capital punishment should not be imposed for offences that do not involve intentional killing, consistent with international human rights standards.

The vulnerability of Ethiopian nationals is also documented in Amnesty's research into the experiences of foreign defendants. Its investigations have identified serious disadvantages confronting migrant workers as they navigate recruitment systems, detention and the Saudi judicial process, including inadequate legal representation and interpretation.

The pattern raises questions beyond the individual convictions: whether vulnerable migrants recruited through informal networks have the means to understand the risks of their journeys, access protection when detained and defend themselves against potentially irreversible sentences.

Diplomatic response under growing scrutiny

Beyond the circumstances of the convictions, both interviews raise questions about the adequacy of Ethiopia's diplomatic response and the extent to which its nationals are receiving protection while facing capital punishment abroad.

Haish said the Tigray Interim Administration had previously approached the Ethiopian Consulate in Saudi Arabia through written appeals and in-person representations involving relatives of the detainees. However, he said these efforts had yet to produce a resolution.

"We assume that perhaps the effort on the part of the Ethiopian government is insufficient, as there has been no resolution to date," he said.

He urged Addis Abeba to intensify diplomatic engagement with Riyadh, arguing that Ethiopia's relations with Saudi Arabia should provide an avenue for negotiations aimed at commuting the sentences and securing the release of the detainees.

"Diplomatic efforts must be stepped up; young people at a tender age who went to a foreign country in search of work should not be sentenced to death over matters they know nothing about," he said.

Amnesty International has also pressed the federal government to take a more sustained diplomatic approach. Haimanot said the organization had engaged Ethiopian federal officials in recent months, calling for increased support for migrants on death row, particularly through stronger consular assistance.

"The federal government must engage in sustained, high-level diplomatic efforts with Saudi authorities on behalf of Ethiopian nationals currently sentenced to death," she said.

The calls come amid broader efforts by Ethiopia to repatriate undocumented nationals detained in Saudi Arabia. However, the return of undocumented migrants under mass repatriation and pardon arrangements does not necessarily resolve the cases of those convicted and sentenced to death for drug-related offences.

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Amnesty has previously warned that releases and repatriations should not obscure the continuing risks faced by Ethiopian nationals on death row.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's Patriarch has also appealed for intervention to halt the executions, adding religious leadership to mounting calls from families, rights organizations and regional institutions.

A crisis extending beyond the death row

For Haimanot, the cases cannot be understood solely as a question of criminal justice. They are also a reflection of the circumstances driving Ethiopians into dangerous migration routes in the first place.

"These migrants travel through one of the world's most dangerous migration routes," she said. "We must also recognize that many are driven to take this path by the current realities in Ethiopia, where the wider population faces multiple, overlapping crises exacerbated by conflict, economic hardship, and social challenges."

The observation places the plight of the detainees within a wider pattern of displacement, irregular migration and labor vulnerability. For many young people from conflict-affected Tigray, migration was not simply an economic choice but an attempt to escape the consequences of war and the absence of sustainable livelihoods.

Yet the journey through Yemen, where migrants face exploitation by smugglers and brokers, can expose them to further dangers before they even reach their intended destination. Once detained in Saudi Arabia, language barriers, limited access to lawyers and inadequate consular assistance can leave them particularly vulnerable to criminal proceedings carrying irreversible consequences.

The immediate concern remains the fate of those already sentenced to death. Haish said families in Tigray were living with the uncertainty of not knowing whether their children would be among those executed next, particularly following the reported transfer of detainees between facilities.

"Listening every week to news that 'this many have been executed' is extremely heavy and difficult for morale," he said, appealing to international media, human rights advocates and diplomatic actors to help prevent further executions.

He called for clemency and the release of the detainees, arguing that young people who travelled abroad seeking employment should not lose their lives without having had a meaningful opportunity to defend themselves.