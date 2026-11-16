Ghana: Govt, Stakeholders Move to Tackle School Indiscipline

THE Mfantsipim School has climaxed its 150th anniversary celebrations with a call on all to help address the rising level of indiscipline and also promote academic excellence in today's changing world.

The anniversary, held on the theme: "Mfantsipim @150: A Legacy of Excellence, Leadership and Service to Inspire the Future", was attended by Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene, the Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and other personalities.

The Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in an address, said the government was taking steps to expand capacity and improve the quality of education while paying attention to equity.

She mentioned ongoing efforts to complete stalled school infrastructure projects, the return of some senior high schools to single-track and the allocation in the 2027 Budget aimed at improving secondary education and eliminating the double-track system.

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Work to complete previously stalled school infrastructure, she said, was also ongoing, citing the recent commissioning of the Paga Senior High School E-Block.

"These investments aim to provide adequate E-school facilities, restore instructional time and ensure that expansion is not an end in itself but is accompanied by better quality education," she indicated.

The success of the various educational institutions, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang explained, depended on the commitment of teachers, school leadership, parents as well as the seriousness with which current students approached their education.Read More