Ghana: Declare State of Emergency in Galamsey Areas · Catholic Bishops Urge Pres Mahama to Take Decisive Action

16 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By GORDON WELLU

THE Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference has called on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a targeted state of emergency in communities severely affected by illegal mining (galamsey) to facilitate decisive action to protect the country's environment.

They argued that the persistent destruction of water bodies, forest reserves and agricultural lands by illegal mining activities required stronger and more determined interventions to address the menace.

In a communiqué issued on Friday at the end of their 2026 Annual Plenary Assembly at Jamasi in the Ashanti Region, the Bishops expressed concern that government interventions had so far failed to produce the desired results in the fight against illegal mining.

The 14-day Plenary Assembly, held from November 3 to 14 at the Divine Providence Pastoral Centre in the Konongo-Mampong Diocese, was under the theme: "Communion, Participation and Mission: Preparing the Catholic Church in Ghana for Her 150th Anniversary in 2030."

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"Considering that the interventions put in place by the government of President Mahama are so far not producing the desired, promised and expected end of the menace of galamsey, we believe that it is now time to declare a targeted state of emergency in the locations most affected by illegal and irresponsible mining," the communiqué stated.

They further called for action against networks of complicity, accountability for those involved, the provision of sustainable livelihood alternatives and greater community participation in environmental protection. Read More.

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