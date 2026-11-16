Ghana: Stop Producing Graduates Without Jobs - Prof. Aryeetey

THE former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey, has called for a major shift in the country's education policy to ensure that graduates acquire skills that match the needs of the economy.

He said expanding access to education without creating corresponding economic opportunities would continue to leave many graduates unemployed.

He stressed the need for a clear national plan to guide education policy and strengthen links between educational institutions and industry.

Professor Aryeetey made the call at an event dubbed Achimota Speaks, held in Accra on the theme: "The classroom and beyond: The Achimota experiment and the future of education." Read More.

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