Ghana: Chiefs Demand Review of Northern Ashanti Mines Takeover

THE Asante Akyem Traditional Council has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the revocation of the mining lease of Northern Ashanti Mines Limited Company (NAMLC) and the subsequent takeover of its operational site by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

The chiefs said the development threatened more than US$200 million in investment, hundreds of jobs and the livelihoods of residents in the host communities.

In a petition to the President, the traditional authorities appealed for a review of the circumstances surrounding the revocation of the company's mining lease and the takeover of its operational site.

They also called for the withdrawal of NAIMOS personnel from the site to allow the company to engage directly with the relevant regulatory authorities to resolve any outstanding concerns.

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