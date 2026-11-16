Africa: TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations | Cosafa Qualifier in Numbers

We tally up the facts and figures around the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2027 | COSAFA Qualifier, which will be staged in Maputo, Mozambique, from December 4-13, 2026 as part of the AUSC Region 5 Games.

0 - No nation from the COSAFA region has won the CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations. South Africa came closest with a runners-up finish in 2015, while Angola took bronze in 2019. The 2026 continental title was won by Senegal.

3 - The biggest winning margin in a COSAFA Under-17 final is 3-0, achieved by Malawi against South Africa in 2001 and Zambia against Mauritius in 2017.

3 - Three COSAFA Under-17 finals have been decided by penalty shoot-outs. Zimbabwe defeated South Africa in 2007, Namibia beat South Africa in 2016 and South Africa edged Zambia in 2020.

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4 - South Africa and Zambia now share the record for the most COSAFA Under-17 titles with four each. South Africa were crowned champions in 1994, 2002, 2020 and 2025, while Zambia triumphed in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024.

7 - Mozambique will become the seventh different nation to host the regional Under-17 championship. South Africa have staged it four times, Malawi and Mauritius three times each, and Namibia, Lesotho and Zimbabwe once each before Mozambique's debut as hosts.

7 - The biggest victories at the 2025 tournament were both by seven goals. Angola defeated Mauritius 7-0 in the group stage, while South Africa beat Comoros 7-0 in the semi-finals.

8 - Angola's Pedro António finished as the leading scorer at the 2025 regional qualifier with eight goals, including his side's equaliser in the 2-1 final defeat to South Africa. He succeeded Zambia's Abel Nyirongo, who scored seven goals at the 2024 edition.

9 - South Africa have finished in the top two at a record nine COSAFA Under-17 tournaments, winning four titles and finishing runners-up five times. Their most recent success came against Angola in Harare in September 2025, when they won 2-1. The 2002 competition was decided on a round-robin basis rather than by a final.

10 - Africa sends 10 teams to the FIFA Under-17 World Cup each year, an excellent opportunities for young players to feature on the global stage.

10 - There will be 10 teams at the 2026 qualifier following the late inclusion of Madagascar. Group A contains hosts Mozambique, Angola and Lesotho; Group B features South Africa, Botswana, Malawi and Madagascar; and Group C comprises Zambia, Zimbabwe and Eswatini.

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13 - Thirteen COSAFA Under-17 championships have been completed since the inaugural 1994 edition. South Africa and Zambia lead the roll of honour with four titles each, followed by Angola with two and Malawi, Zimbabwe and Namibia with one apiece.

14 - The COSAFA Under-17 championship is open to all 14 member nations of the Southern African regional body. Ten will take part in Maputo, with Comoros, Mauritius, Namibia and Seychelles not among the entrants.

79 - A total of 79 goals were scored in those 22 matches in 2025, an average of 3.59 goals per game. That was nine more than the 70 goals recorded in 21 matches at the 2024 edition.