Eswatini Target Another Step Forward At Schools Qualifier

Eswatini will be looking to build on a historic bronze medal in the Boys' competition when they compete at the CAF African Schools Football Championship | COSAFA Qualifier in Saldanha Bay, South Africa, from 4-6 December 2026.

The fifth edition of the regional Under-15 competition will bring together nine nations, with Eswatini returning for a fourth appearance after taking part in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The country has shown steady progress in both categories, with the Boys' side reaching the semi-finals in 2024 and taking third place in Stellenbosch last year, while the Girls' team have recorded emphatic victories in their past two appearances.

Eswatini will hope those encouraging results provide a platform for further improvement when they return to South Africa with a new generation of young players.

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Their best performance came in the Boys' competition in 2025, when they claimed the bronze medal after defeating Malawi 4-3 on penalties in the third-place play-off, following a 1-1 draw.

They had begun the tournament with a 4-1 loss to eventual champions Zambia in Group B before bouncing back with a convincing 3-0 victory over Comoros to finish second and reach the semi-finals.

Hosts South Africa proved too strong in the last four, winning 2-0, but Eswatini recovered to take the lead against Malawi in the bronze-medal match through a close-range header from Sivikelwe Sibandze.

An own goal brought Malawi level with five minutes remaining, but Eswatini held their nerve to win the shoot-out 4-3 and claim third place, along with USD 50,000 in prize money for school development.

The 2025 bronze medal built on Eswatini's encouraging run to the semi-finals in Walvis Bay, Namibia, the previous year.

In 2024 they drew 1-1 with Angola, beat Zimbabwe 1-0 and lost 4-0 to South Africa, finishing second in their group before a narrow 1-0 semi-final defeat to Zambia.

That campaign represented a marked improvement on their debut in Harare in 2023, when they collected only one point from four matches, a goalless draw with Botswana, and lost to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The change in format in 2023, allowing countries to select players from different schools following national qualifiers, offered Eswatini a platform to develop a stronger representative side.

Eswatini's Girls also made their mark in Stellenbosch in December 2025, recording the biggest victory in their history in the regional competition.

They began with a 6-0 defeat to eventual champions Zambia in Group B, but responded by beating Comoros by the same scoreline to secure second place in their group.

Their hopes of reaching the semi-finals ended in a 2-0 loss to Lesotho in the second-place crossover play-off, but the victory over Comoros provided a clear sign of their attacking potential.

The 6-0 success surpassed the 5-0 victory over Angola they had recorded in their opening match in Walvis Bay in 2024.

The Girls' side will now seek greater consistency after showing they can score freely against opponents at this level, but also suffering heavy defeats against the region's leading teams.

Their 2024 campaign had begun with that impressive win against Angola, followed by a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe and a 4-0 defeat to South Africa, leaving them outside the semi-final places.

It was a major step forward from 2023, when Eswatini lost all four Girls' group matches, going down to Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

There has nevertheless been progress across successive editions, with both Eswatini teams now having tournament victories to their name.

The Boys' side has won two of its 12 fixtures and registered three draws, including the 2025 bronze-medal match, which was decided on penalties.

The Girls have won twice in 10 matches, scoring 15 goals, with the biggest of those successes coming against Angola in 2024 and Comoros in 2025.

Both teams will want to build on those achievements in Saldanha Bay, where the challenge will be to combine their attacking potential with improved defensive consistency.

After two successive Boys' semi-final appearances and a first podium finish, Eswatini will be eager to take the next step and challenge for a maiden regional title in 2026.

ESWATINI'S PAST FINISHES

Year Boys Girls 2022 Did not enter Did not enter 2023 Group stage Group stage 2024 Semi-finals Group stage 2025 Third place (bronze) Group stage; lost second-place crossover

ESWATINI'S OVERALL RECORD

BOYS

P W D L GF GA 12 2 3 7 8 20

GIRLS

P W D L GF GA 10 2 1 7 15 27

ESWATINI'S RECORD BY YEAR

BOYS

Year P W D L GF GA 2023 4 0 1 3 1 7 2024 4 1 1 2 2 6 2025 4 1 1 2 5 7 TOTAL 12 2 3 7 8 20

GIRLS

Year P W D L GF GA 2023 4 0 0 4 3 14 2024 3 1 1 1 6 5 2025 3 1 0 2 6 8 TOTAL 10 2 1 7 15 27

ESWATINI'S RECORD AGAINST OPPONENTS

BOYS

Opponent P W D L GF GA Angola 1 0 1 0 1 1 Botswana 1 0 1 0 0 0 Comoros 1 1 0 0 3 0 Malawi 2 0 1 1 1 3 Mozambique 1 0 0 1 0 2 South Africa 2 0 0 2 0 6 Zambia 2 0 0 2 1 5 Zimbabwe 2 1 0 1 2 3 TOTAL 12 2 3 7 8 20

GIRLS

Opponent P W D L GF GA Angola 1 1 0 0 5 0 Botswana 1 0 0 1 1 5 Comoros 1 1 0 0 6 0 Lesotho 1 0 0 1 0 2 Malawi 1 0 0 1 0 2 Mozambique 1 0 0 1 1 2 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 4 Zambia 1 0 0 1 0 6 Zimbabwe 2 0 1 1 2 6 TOTAL 10 2 1 7 15 27

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ESWATINI'S PAST RESULTSAll scores are listed with Eswatini's team first. Shoot-outs are noted separately.

BOYS - 2023Eswatini 0-0 Botswana

Eswatini 0-2 Mozambique

Eswatini 1-3 Zimbabwe

Eswatini 0-2 Malawi

BOYS - 2024Eswatini 1-1 Angola

Eswatini 1-0 Zimbabwe

Eswatini 0-4 South Africa

Eswatini 0-1 Zambia (Semi-final)

BOYS - 2025Eswatini 1-4 Zambia

Eswatini 3-0 Comoros

Eswatini 0-2 South Africa (Semi-final)

Eswatini 1-1 Malawi (Won 4-3 on penalties; third-place play-off)

GIRLS - 2023Eswatini 1-5 Botswana

Eswatini 1-2 Mozambique

Eswatini 1-5 Zimbabwe

Eswatini 0-2 Malawi

GIRLS - 2024Eswatini 5-0 Angola

Eswatini 1-1 Zimbabwe

Eswatini 0-4 South Africa

GIRLS - 2025Eswatini 0-6 Zambia

Eswatini 6-0 Comoros

Eswatini 0-2 Lesotho (Second-place crossover play-off)