Malawi: Usi Tells DPP - Fix Fuel Crisis Before Celebrating

Former Vice President Michael Usi has urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to suspend plans to celebrate one year in government, arguing that the administration should focus instead on resolving the fuel crisis and other pressing challenges facing Malawians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, Usi said it was difficult to justify political celebrations when many citizens are struggling with fuel shortages that continue to disrupt daily life and economic activity.

The former vice president questioned the logic of holding festivities while the country grapples with what he described as a national crisis.

"Malawi is in mourning because of fuel shortages. Should the DPP really be celebrating when there is mourning in the house?" Usi asked.

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Usi said many activities across the country had effectively ground to a halt because of the fuel situation and called on the government to channel its energy and resources towards finding lasting solutions.

He also appealed for a united response to the crisis, urging politicians across the political divide, including former leaders and officials, to set aside differences and help address the problem.

At the same briefing, Usi claimed that the fuel shortages were being driven more by logistical challenges than an actual lack of fuel.

"We have fuel. The problem is logistics," he said.

According to Usi, discussions with transport sector players convinced him that fuel was available but was not reaching consumers efficiently because of bottlenecks in the supply chain.

He said the situation mirrored challenges he encountered during his time as Minister of State for Public Service Delivery, when disagreements between local and foreign transporters complicated fuel distribution.

Usi explained that some transporters were paid in Malawi kwacha while others, particularly those from neighbouring countries, demanded payment in foreign currency, creating tensions that affected fuel deliveries.

The former vice president also raised concerns about the country's foreign exchange management, saying some decisions deserved closer public scrutiny.

Without making direct accusations, Usi questioned government spending choices, including the continued use of chartered aircraft while state-owned planes remain grounded.

He argued that authorities should explain whether investing in pilots and maintaining existing aircraft would offer better value than hiring private jets at a time when the country is battling forex shortages.

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While stressing that he was not seeking to embarrass the government, Usi said Malawi's challenges had reached a point where collective action was needed.

He maintained that solving the fuel crisis should take precedence over political celebrations and called on the DPP to reconsider its plans and focus on delivering solutions for ordinary Malawians.