Malawi: 'Malawi Is Embarrassed' - Usi Blasts DPP Over Fuel Shortages

16 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

Former Vice President Michael Usi has claimed he has assembled a team of local and international experts ready to help end Malawi's crippling fuel shortages, while urging the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to admit it has failed to resolve the crisis.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Usi said he was not seeking money or recognition for the initiative and was motivated solely by a desire to help the country.

"I do not need any money, neither do I need praise for this initiative," he said.

The former vice president painted a grim picture of the situation, describing the fuel shortage as a national embarrassment that is attracting concern from Malawians living abroad.

"I get calls from friends outside the country asking what is going on in this country. It is embarrassing. We need collective effort," said Usi, who has appealed to the government to engage him and his team in discussions.

In a direct challenge to the DPP administration, Usi said political leaders should stop treating governance as a competition and instead focus on serving citizens.

"It seems that when a party gets into government, it wants others to fail so that it can gain political advantage. Leadership should not be about outshining others. It should be about serving people," he said.

Warning against complacency, Usi described the fuel shortage as a serious national emergency that should not be taken lightly.

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