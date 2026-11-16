Malawi: Ben Phiri Says Makanjira Hospital Has Power After 48-Hour Deadline, Blames Commissioning Mix-Up

Local Government Minister Dr Ben Phiri says Makanjira Rural Hospital now has electricity, as he promised within 48 hours, and has thanked the people who helped restore the power.

In an update posted to his official Facebook account, Phiri said the power had been restored.

"To all concerned Malawians, I am pleased to update you that Makanjira Rural Hospital now has electricity as promised. Within 48 hours, as I committed, power has been restored to the facility," he wrote.

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He thanked President Peter Mutharika for his leadership, and praised Mangochi District Council, the ESCOM crew and officials who followed up on the problem.

"I also want to sincerely thank everyone who worked so hard to make this happen. From the team at Mangochi council, ESCOM crew, to the officials who listened and followed up tirelessly. I don't take your commitment for granted," he wrote.

Phiri also credited social media for pushing for accountability.

"This is how development should work, together, with accountability," he said.

But he distanced himself from the facility's commissioning.

Phiri said he had been invited to open the hospital alongside Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi, who could not attend, and that he had been told everything was in place.

"I was not made aware that temporary measures had been taken just to make sure the facility was commissioned. I came to commission a facility I was told was fully ready," he wrote.

He rejected newspaper reports that he had pushed for the hospital to open early, saying his aim was to ensure services met standards without flouting legal procedures.

Phiri thanked the Government of Iceland, through its embassy in Malawi, for the gift of the hospital, calling it "a true gift of life."

He said he had personally bought K500,000 worth of electricity units to keep the hospital running over the weekend while the council did its part.

"I have since bought electricity units amounting to MK500,000 for the facility being weekend, as we wait for the council to do their part," he added.