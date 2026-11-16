Mozambique: EDM Works to Recover Metoro Solar Power Plant Budgeted At 56 Million Dollars

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, is working to revive the Metoro Solar Power Plant, a 56 million US dollars project in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, whose operations were severely disrupted by insecurity just two months after its inauguration in April 2022.

António Munguambe, EDM Executive Director responsible for Electrification, acknowledged the challenges affecting the project and said efforts were underway to restore the facility to the national energy mix.

"The Metoro project had its difficulties and continues to face challenges. It is currently being rebult, and we hope that in the near future we will be able to count on it as part of our energy mix", he said.

Located in Ancuabe district, the plant was inaugurated on April 1, 2022, by former Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi. It has an installed capacity of 41 megawatt-peak (MWp), generated by approximately 125,000 solar panels, and was designed to produce around 69 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually, benefiting approximately 140,000 people.

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The project was implemented through a partnership between EDM, which holds a 25 percent stake, and French company Neoen, with the remaining 75 percent. Its financing included 40 million US dollars in loans from the French Development Agency (AFD) and its subsidiary Proparco.

In June 2022, armed attacks, carried out by islamist terrorists, in the Ancuabe area, affected operation and maintenance activities.

Neoen's 2023 activity report confirmed that deteriorating security conditions had forced the evacuation of local teams and the indefinite suspension of operations. EDM's 2023 annual report also acknowledged that the insurgency continued to hamper the commissioning and operation of the facility.

Data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) further point out the difficulties facing the project, showing that electricity generation attributed to Cabo Delgado province was recorded as zero in 2023 and 2024.

Munguambe did not provide a specific timetable for the full recovery of the plant or disclose the costs involved, but expressed confidence that the facility would eventually return to the national energy mix.

He said the recovery effort forms part of EDM's broader strategy to expand electricity generation and transmission capacity, as the company seeks to connect more than 400,000 new customers annually, increasing pressure on the national power system.

Among the projects intended to strengthen electricity supply, Munguambe highlighted the 450-megawatt Temane Thermal Power Plant, the Mphanda Nkuwa hydropower project, expected to add approximately 1,500 megawatts in its first phase, and investments in renewable energy, including the solar plants in Mocuba and Cuamba and the planned wind farm in Namaacha.

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He also stressed the importance of diversifying energy sources following the severe drought that reduced water levels in the Cahora Bassa reservoir. However, he acknowledged that mobilising financial resources remains one of the main challenges to implementing the country's electricity infrastructure projects.