Rwanda: What Does It Take to Become a Professional Racing Driver?

Becoming a racing driver takes more than learning how to drive fast. It requires mastering corners, understanding safety regulations, handling pressure and adapting to unpredictable conditions - skills that demand years of practice and continuous learning.

For young people entering motorsport, karting is often an important starting point.

Ifrah Arab, the Chief Strategy Officer and coach at Karting Africa, describes karting as the foundation on which drivers develop essential skills for their careers.

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"It's where drivers develop the fundamental skills they need throughout their racing careers to become professionals. These range from car control, racecraft and braking techniques to discipline, consistency and decision-making under pressure," Ifrah told Times Sport.

Karting also teaches drivers how to compete, understand racing lines and adapt to changing conditions - skills that can be transferred to higher levels of circuit racing.

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However, learning to drive is only one part of the process, particularly in rallying, where competitors face changing road conditions and hazards that demand quick decisions.

Rwandan rally driver and women's champion Queen Kalimpinya said beginners should first understand the sport's safety requirements and regulations.

She emphasised the importance of protective equipment, including helmets, racing suits and appropriate footwear, noting that proper preparation can save lives in an accident.

"It's not just about driving; there are also rules and regulations, things you have to do, and your safety," she said.

Kalimpinya developed her skills by learning from experienced drivers rather than attending a formal motorsport school. She started with basic driving techniques before receiving guidance on handling corners, jumps and difficult rally sections.

"The most essential thing in racing is knowing how to handle corners because that is where drivers can lose valuable seconds," she said.

"You also have to learn how to manage difficult sections, such as jumps, rocks and other hazards, while keeping the car under control. These are skills that take time, practice and experience to master."

Physical fitness is equally important. Rally drivers spend long hours behind the wheel and need the stamina to remain focused under pressure.

Kalimpinya also highlighted the leadership skills required to coordinate a rally team.

"As a driver, you have to manage a team of about 10 people, including mechanics and other crew members. You need to know how to coordinate them while preparing for and competing in rallies," she said.

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No fixed timeline

While beginners can learn basic driving techniques relatively quickly, reaching professional level takes considerably longer.

Ifrah said there is no fixed timeline for developing a racing driver, as progress depends on experience, natural ability and time spent training.

"You can teach someone the fundamentals of racing within a relatively short period. However, developing the skills, consistency, racecraft and mental strength required to compete at a professional level takes years," she said.

Three-time Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart also emphasised the importance of coaching in driver development. In a 2019 interview with Autosport, he argued that even elite drivers benefit from guidance and advice.

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"There is not a single driver at the highest peak of his skills who would not be assisted by wisdom and observations that he probably had never thought of," Stewart said.

Rally driver Giancarlo Davite similarly believes there is no universal timeline for developing a racing driver.

"It may take one month or many years. It depends, but you never stop training," he said.

As Rwanda looks towards its planned Formula One Grand Prix in the early 2030s, developing local motorsport talent will require more than introducing young people to racing. Structured training, experienced coaches, safety education and opportunities to compete will be essential to preparing the next generation of drivers.