Rwanda: Why Rwanda's Rooftops Should Become More Than Just Roofs

From a reflexive writer reflecting on approaching her fifth-floor (age bracket) to an architect who, as the founding Dean of the first-ever School of Architecture in Rwanda, established in 2009, is proud of the school's transition out of its teenage years, it was perhaps inevitable to reflect on what the walls of our buildings (the four facades) represent.

With a little further thought, this reflection leads us to the fifth facade: an architectural and urban design opportunity that offers significant social, economic and ecological benefits for all.

In Rwanda, a roof is rarely just a roof. Our extraordinary hilly topography has given buildings an interesting architectural condition: what one neighbour considers the top of their house is often another neighbour's everyday view.

Stand anywhere on a hillside in Kigali, and you will notice that the roofs of buildings below you are almost as visible as their front facades. Unless, of course, you are fortunate enough to live right at the hilltop, locally referred to as ku mpinga or isonga, where you get to enjoy the view rather than have your rooftop displayed to everyone above you!

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This geographical reality presents an interesting architectural opportunity. Perhaps it is time we started treating the roof as the fifth facade of our buildings, deserving the same architectural attention, creativity and investment as the other four.

The School of Architecture at the University of Rwanda is now 18 years old. It is therefore both timely and worthwhile to reflect on how architectural education has influenced Rwanda's changing built environment.

The emergence of successive generations of architects trained at the University of Rwanda, and subsequently at institutions such as INES Ruhengeri-Musanze and PUR-Huye, is increasingly visible in our urban landscapes. Our cities are experiencing a noticeable transformation in architectural expression.

We are seeing more adventurous facades, imaginative roof designs, contemporary housing typologies, co-housing arrangements and shared apartments. The architectural language of our buildings is evolving, and with it comes an opportunity to rethink some of our conventional approaches to building design.

One particularly interesting development is the increasing appearance of flat roofs in Kigali. Traditionally, pitched roofs have dominated much of Rwanda's residential architecture, partly because of climatic considerations, construction practices and familiarity. However, contemporary architectural designs are introducing more flat roofs, terraces and accessible rooftop spaces.

Admittedly, not every flat roof has been a success story. Some have developed leakage problems, prompting homeowners to retrofit them with alternative roofing solutions. Others have been associated with fatal accidents involving young people enjoying parties and taking selfies. Nevertheless, a significant number remain, offering an opportunity that we should not overlook.

What if these flat slabs became more than simply rooftop coverings? What if they became gardens? Parks? Oases? Pools? Or whatever else one can imagine...

Rooftop gardens offer possibilities that extend far beyond beautification. In increasingly dense urban environments, where available ground space is becoming scarce, roofs can provide valuable additional green infrastructure. They can support urban biodiversity by creating habitats for butterflies, bees, birds and other wildlife.

This idea works across all scales of the built environment: the microscale (an individual balcony or roof slab), the mesoscale (an individual house or building) and the macroscale, where several building rooftops can introduce pockets of ecological connectivity across otherwise fragmented urban landscapes.

There is also an opportunity to make these spaces productive. Imagine Kigali's rooftops supporting vegetable gardens, fruit orchards, herbs, medicinal plants, indigenous vegetation and more.

A household could grow tomatoes, herbs, passion fruits or leafy vegetables on its rooftop, contributing modestly to food security while making better use of otherwise underutilised building surfaces. For apartment buildings and co-housing developments, shared rooftop gardens could become communal spaces where residents grow food, exchange gardening knowledge and develop a stronger sense of neighbourhood.

The environmental benefits are equally compelling. Urban heat is becoming an increasingly important global concern, particularly as cities expand and replace natural landscapes with concrete, metal roofing, asphalt and other heat-absorbing surfaces. These materials contribute to the urban heat island effect, making built-up areas considerably warmer than their surrounding rural environments.

Green roofs can help mitigate this problem. Vegetation provides shade, while the growing medium and plants help regulate surface temperatures through evapotranspiration.

Collectively, these interventions can reduce heat absorption, improve the thermal performance of buildings and contribute to more comfortable urban environments. When implemented across multiple buildings, rooftop greening can become part of a wider urban climate adaptation strategy.

Of course, rooftop gardens are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Their successful implementation requires thoughtful architectural and engineering design. Structural capacity must be assessed before introducing additional soil, vegetation, water storage or occupants.

Waterproofing, drainage, irrigation and appropriate planting systems must be considered from the outset rather than treated as afterthoughts. Rwanda's rainfall patterns also make proper stormwater management particularly important. Well-designed green roofs could help retain rainwater and slow down runoff, reducing pressure on urban drainage infrastructure.

And then there is the social dimension!

As rooftop gardens become more attractive, accessible and creatively designed, it is almost inevitable that our young people will discover them as exciting places for social interaction, relaxation and, naturally, taking selfies! Rooftops could become informal gathering spaces, urban observation decks and even small community recreation areas.

However, this also means that safety cannot be compromised. Proper parapets, guardrails, safe access, non-slip surfaces, lighting and clear circulation routes must be integral to the design. A beautiful rooftop should never become a safety hazard.

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Perhaps the bigger question is whether Rwanda's architects, property developers, planners and local authorities are ready to embrace the roof as an important component of sustainable urban development. We need to move beyond seeing rooftop greening as an expensive luxury reserved for high-end residential developments and begin exploring affordable, context-sensitive solutions for ordinary homes, apartment blocks, institutions and commercial buildings.

Our architecture schools have an important role to play in this transition. The next generation of architects should be challenged to design buildings where roofs are conceived as living landscapes from the very beginning, rather than as leftover spaces after the building has been completed. Our planning and building regulations could also progressively introduce incentives and appropriate technical guidance for green roofs, rooftop gardens and safe communal terraces.

Rwanda's hilly terrain has already given us a unique relationship with rooftops. Perhaps we should turn this geographical condition into an architectural advantage. As our cities continue to grow vertically and horizontally, we cannot afford to leave valuable urban surfaces underutilised.

The roof is no longer simply a cover; it is a fifth facade and, why not, a fifth landscape: productive, ecological, social and beautiful.

And the next time you look across Kigali from a neighbouring hillside, perhaps instead of seeing hundreds of rooftops, imagine hundreds of gardens. That would be a rather beautiful view of the future.