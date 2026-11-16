South Africa: Ramaphosa Urges Youth to Shape Future of Technology

San Jose — President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged young South Africans to position themselves at the forefront of technological innovation, saying the country wants to see its young people developing the next generation of technology.

Addressing members of the high-level South African delegation ahead of its programme of engagements in Silicon Valley, California, the President encouraged students and young innovators accompanying the delegation to approach the visit with confidence and recognise their own capabilities.

"I want you to approach this visit with confidence and do not come here believing that the people you will meet are somehow more capable or more talented than you are," President Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

He said the visit was intended to expose South African students to the global technology ecosystem, enable them to learn from leading innovators, and help them build relationships that could support their future work.

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The delegation includes postgraduate students, some of whom are pursuing doctoral studies, selected from the country's higher education institutions to participate in the learning programme.

The President said South Africa wants its universities and research institutions to be at the cutting edge of technological development.

"The great innovators of the world are not born in any one country or in any one community. Talent is born everywhere. What differs is the opportunity to develop that talent, the resources available to support it and the environment in which it can flourish," he said.

He urged the students to view the visit as an opportunity to contribute to the country's technological future.

"So please never believe that you just got a freebie to come here. We had very clear intentions of what we want to achieve out of you. We want to see South African young people developing the next generation of technology."

President Ramaphosa said South Africa had talented scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and young innovators who had already demonstrated their ability to compete internationally.

He also highlighted the country's universities, research institutions, financial services sector and growing technology industry as important strengths that could support the development of its own innovation ecosystem.

The President said the country must equip young people not only to use emerging technologies, but also to understand, develop and apply them creatively.

"We need to prepare our young people for a world in which artificial intelligence [AI] will be part of everyday life. We need to equip our young people not only to use these technologies, but to understand them, and more importantly to develop them and apply them creatively."

He acknowledged that AI could change the nature of work, with some existing jobs changing or disappearing while new forms of employment and enterprise emerge.

Education, skills development and lifelong learning will therefore be central to preparing South Africans for the changing world of work.

The President also emphasised that technological progress must be accompanied by social progress and that workers affected by technological change should not be left behind.

"We are one country that stands firm on the slogan 'Leave no one behind,' and therefore, even as we ask questions, we must always be focusing on the human question: Will this leave anyone behind?" the President said.

He encouraged the students to use the opportunity to establish connections with international researchers, academics and technology leaders, while identifying ways in which the knowledge gained could be applied back home.

He added that the success of the visit would ultimately be measured by the practical outcomes achieved after the delegation returned to South Africa.

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He called on the students, business leaders, government officials and research institutions to identify opportunities for collaboration, investment and skills development.

The President said he wants the country to establish a structure involving business, government, students and researchers to strengthen its AI capabilities after the visit.

The intention, he said, is to ensure that South Africa does not merely adapt to technological changes but actively contributes to shaping them.

President Ramaphosa arrived in California on Saturday for a high-level working visit where he is leading a multi-stakeholder South African delegation in engagements aimed at strengthening the country's AI capabilities and attracting investment.

READ | Working Visit: President Ramaphosa arrives in California