Ghana's 'Fantasy' Coffins Turn Funerals Into Passionate Life Stories

In Ghana, death does not always mean a plain wooden coffin. Some people are laid to rest in giant fish, aeroplanes, cars, shoes or musical instruments: caskets designed to reflect their work, their passions and the lives they led.

Known as fantasy coffins, these colourful creations turn funerals into personal tributes, allowing families to celebrate their loved ones in a unique way.

The tradition is most closely associated with the Ga people of southern Ghana, particularly the coastal communities of Teshie and Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

Each coffin is made by hand by specialist carpenters, who work with families to turn personal stories into elaborate wooden designs.

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International acclaim

The practice rose to prominence in the 1950s through the work of the Ghanaian master craftsman Seth Kane Kwei, whose inventive designs helped establish fantasy coffins as an art form in their own right.

What began as a local burial tradition has since drawn attention around the world, with Ghanaian craftsmen making bespoke coffins for clients and art collectors abroad.

Beyond their striking appearance, the designs honour the life and achievements of the person who has died.

For Gaeheart Kudjoe Affutu, 42, keeping the tradition alive has become a lifelong commitment.

The coffin maker, who is based in Awutu Bereku in Ghana's Central Region, says his interest began in 2002, when he came across a fantasy coffin that inspired him to learn the trade.

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He went on to train under the renowned coffin maker Paa Joe, who taught him the intricate craft of turning wood into personalised caskets.

Affutu says the workshop drew visitors from around the world, including leading political and diplomatic figures.

"During my apprenticeship with Paa Joe, we received many visitors from all over the world. We had the opportunity to meet people such as former US President Jimmy Carter, Kofi Annan, several African leaders and ambassadors," he said.

Affutu set up his own workshop in 2026, inspired by his master's international reputation.

His work has also found buyers abroad. He says he has made many coffins for clients outside Ghana, some of them shipped to Switzerland, Norway, the United States, France, Belgium, Monaco, Germany and Italy.

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"My master, Paa Joe, who trained me, has had his works travel across the continent, and that alone motivates me greatly. I have made a lot of coffins for clients outside Ghana. I cannot even count them," he said.

Maintaining tradition

As well as making coffins, Affutu is working to make sure the tradition survives by training young people who want to enter the profession.

"I have trained a lot of young men in the trade. I can point to about six or seven who are currently working and running their own workshops or studios," he says.

For him, the future of fantasy coffin-making depends on drawing more young people into the craft and passing traditional skills down the generations.

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For families, choosing a fantasy coffin is a deeply personal decision that reflects the work or interests of the person they have lost.

Kwadwo Larbi ordered a coffin from Affutu's workshop for his late mother-in-law. The family chose a fish-shaped casket because she had worked as a fishmonger.

He said the design was meant to reflect her occupation and pay fitting tribute to the life she had led.

"My mother-in-law was a fishmonger, so when she passed away, I came here to order a coffin. Affutu did a good job by creating a fish-shaped coffin for us," he says.

More than a final resting place, each casket tells the story of the person inside it, their work, passions and identity, so that something of their life remains visible after death.