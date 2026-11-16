Namibia: Ngurare - No More Procurement Excuses At Expense of Citizens

Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has taken a swipe at senior government officials by demanding an immediate end to sluggish budget execution, chronic procurement delays and lack of implementation that continues to stall public service delivery.

Addressing a capacity crowd of directors, deputy directors and other senior government officials from various Offices, Ministries and Agencies (OMAs) on Friday at the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM), Ngurare challenged the bureaucrats to turn State funds into visible, everyday improvements for ordinary Namibians.

The high-level engagement served as a frank diagnostic session on the operational bottlenecks paralysing government machinery.

Chief among the prime minister's concerns is the alarmingly slow utilisation of allocated State resources.

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Ngurare reminded the senior managers that government has already approved a massive N$45 billion mid-year budget. This capital, he stressed, must be deployed urgently and effectively to fast-track national development priorities aligned with the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

"We might not have the money to go to the moon, but we have the money to fix the low-hanging fruit and deliver services to our people," Ngurare told the gathering, urging administrators to abandon endless planning cycles and bureaucratic paperwork in favour of immediate, practical execution.

Responding to complaints raised by various officials around the Procurement Act, which they said remains the biggest red tape within State purchasing systems, Ngurare warned that procurement bottlenecks can no longer be used as an excuse for failing communities.

He called for heightened inter-departmental coordination, speed, and strict accountability across all procurement units.

One message was made clear on Friday, as Ngurare reminded the room that the time for ambiguity among the country's administrative leadership is over. "The funds are available, the national priorities are clearly mapped out, and the era of administrative excuses is over."

As the accounting drivers responsible for translating Cabinet policies into reality on the ground, directors and deputy directors were instructed to take personal ownership of project implementation.

Even within constrained fiscal environments, the prime minister stressed, public institutions bear a non-negotiable duty to prioritise high-impact interventions that yield immediate relief for citizens.

"Procurement must benefit people. When we award a tender, we must ensure that the communities where projects are implemented have an opportunity to participate. We must at all times uphold integrity, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. I called on you all to communicate openly, support one another and foster a positive working environment," he said.

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Ngurare further clarified that accelerating budget execution is not a license for reckless spending at the end of a financial cycle.

Rather, true execution requires spending public funds responsibly, efficiently, and strictly on programmes that produce measurable socio-economic benefits.

"Citizens must now feel the tangible weight of public expenditure through better infrastructure, reliable services, and visible development on the ground."

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