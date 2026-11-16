Botswana: Double Murder Suspect Arikumbi Arrested in Botswana

Murder suspect Jackson Arikumbi has been arrested in Botswana, with Namibian police now working through legal processes to have him extradited to Namibia.

Hardap regional head of crime investigations, Deputy Commissioner Theodore Kotungondo, confirmed the development to New Era on Friday, saying Arikumbi was arrested on Thursday following efforts to locate him after he allegedly fled Namibia.

Kotungondo said the Namibian police received information about the arrest through Interpol but cautioned that the suspect is not yet officially in Namibian police custody.

"He was arrested yesterday according to the information that we received from that side through Interpol. So, we are busy with the processes to extradite him to Namibia," Kotungondo said.

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He explained that Arikumbi would first be subjected to Botswana's legal processes because he is considered an illegal immigrant in that country before Namibia can proceed with the extradition.

Arikumbi is wanted in connection with the alleged murder of Valery Rooi, whose body was discovered at a plot outside Mariental in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi previously confirmed that a warrant of arrest had been issued for Arikumbi, who was reportedly in a relationship with Rooi.

Arikumbi was previously granted bail in connection with the 2024 murder of his former girlfriend, 21-year-old Chriszelda Kawarie, whose brutal killing shocked the Mariental community.

Kawarie's mutilated body was discovered in 2024, with her breasts cut off, parts of her facial skin removed, and other body parts mutilated.

Police said Arikumbi had confessed to the murder after handing himself over to law enforcement.

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