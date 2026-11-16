South Africa: #lge2026 - What Happens When No Party Wins? a Guide to Coalitions

#LGE2026: what happens when no party wins? A guide to coalitions

On 4 November 2026, South Africa voted in local government elections to choose new municipal leaders. For the first time, most of these races - 138 out of 213 - ended with no party winning a majority of council seats. These "hung councils" are becoming more common, and analysts had predicted this outcome for months. When this happens, South Africa's electoral system allows parties to form coalitions to govern together.

The phrase "coalition government" might bring to mind the Government of National Unity that took power after South Africa's first democratic elections, or its younger namesake formed after the 2024 general elections. Or perhaps you think of municipal coalitions, like the one that has run the City of Johannesburg since 2021, and its drawn-out struggle to choose a mayor. There has been a similar challenge in the City of Tshwane.

Motalatale Modiba, spokesperson for the South African Local Government Association (Salga), told Africa Check: "Coalition government should not be seen as an electoral failure. It is one possible outcome of how voters distribute their support." But coalitions do need to focus on certain priorities to govern effectively and remain stable.

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In this explainer, we provide a rundown of how coalitions work, how they're chosen, and what they mean for voters.

Votes cast in a local government election decide which candidates and political parties get seats on South Africa's 257 municipal councils. (Note: district council results are not reported with the other 213 councils, because they must be chosen by the municipal councils within that district.)

If one party wins more than half the seats on a council, it can govern the municipality and control most municipal decisions. For example, a governing party can select a mayor, presumably from within its own ranks.

When no party wins more than half the seats, the result is a "hung council". Parties on the council must then negotiate to decide who will lead the municipality and how it will be governed.

Modiba stressed that negotiations must cover more than who gets what position. He said that Salga's 2021 Coalitions Framework recommends a clear, public coalition agreement tailored to the municipality. It should set out political responsibilities, standards of conduct and shared policies, including on how decisions will be made and disputes resolved.

Parties negotiating coalitions might want high-profile positions, but these are just the visible tip of a governance iceberg. Parties also need to agree on policies, and reaching these agreements early can help keep services running reliably and prevent the coalition from breaking down over future policy disagreements.

If no party or coalition controls more than half the council's seats, a "minority government" may form. Whatever parties or coalitions are represented must rely on support from opposition councillors to make decisions, such as choosing leaders or passing legislation.

In short: there are no hard rules. There are no laws setting out how coalitions must be negotiated, what their members must agree on, or even how soon they must form. Guidance such as Salga's coalitions framework aims to fill this gap.

The framework offers advice on everything from starting coalition talks (it suggests including the party that won the most votes, or even letting it make the first move) to resolving disputes once a coalition is in government (it recommends agreeing in advance on a committee to resolve disputes and including it in the coalition agreement). But this is only advice. Parties can negotiate on their own terms, and if they cannot form a coalition, they will have to govern through a minority government.

But parties do face some pressure to conclude negotiations quickly.

The Local Government Municipal Structures Act requires a council to meet and elect leaders, such as a mayor, within 14 days of its election. These positions are important bargaining tools, so parties will want to agree on who gets them before the deadline.

Parties can still form alliances after the 14 days. Coalitions can also dissolve and form again as members' agreements and political interests change.

Coalition negotiations must also follow existing laws. For example, parties can agree on who will fill political positions, but hiring municipal staff and buying goods and services must follow the usual rules, including anti-corruption laws. Negotiators also cannot promise to use municipal power or resources to enrich a coalition member in exchange for their support.

A coalition's success is measured by how well it governs. According to Modiba, if it can consistently deliver services without major disruptions, that is a sign that it was formed on stable terms.

Parties can aim for a more robust type of coalition, such as a "grand coalition". Salga defines this as a coalition with more parties and interests than is needed for a majority. This way, even if one party leaves, the others are likely to hold enough council seats to keep governing together.

By contrast, a "bare-majority" coalition consists of just two parties with only just enough seats for a majority. If either party leaves over a disagreement, the coalition collapses.

Including the party with the most council seats can also help. In its 2026 Coalition Barometer report, the independent think tank Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) found that coalitions excluding the "plurality party" collapsed "at about four times the rate" of those that included it.

Some may see coalitions as allowing a party that most voters did not choose to govern. Even parties with a tiny portion of the overall vote can end up sharing power in local government. But this is a feature of South Africa's political system, not a bug.

"A coalition should not in itself be regarded as a failure of democracy," Modiba told Africa Check. "Coalitions are a legitimate outcome of our electoral system. If voters distribute their support among several parties and no party wins a majority, the composition of the council reflects that choice by the electorate." Salga has even argued that coalitions can strengthen democracy through wider representation and cooperation, Modiba said.

Coalitions are also not necessarily unstable.

Coalitions that struggle tend to draw media attention, which may give voters the impression that all coalitions have problems. The City of Johannesburg's frequent changes of mayor are one good example. These changes, among other governance issues, were partly caused by disputes between coalition members over how to run the city and which parties would fill council positions.

But many municipal coalitions have demonstrated quiet, boring competence. Between the 2016 and 2021 local government elections, the number of municipalities governed by coalitions increased from 27 to 70. According to Mistra, most of those 70 coalitions produced "surprisingly stable" administrations. In 23 coalitions, the administrations were still in office four years later, "surviving in essentially the same form in which they had started".

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After the 2026 elections, the number of hung councils almost doubled, to 138. Voters and representatives in these municipalities can learn from the successes and failures of past coalitions.

According to Modiba, Salga has found "not that coalitions cannot work", but that they "require stronger rules, clearer agreements and greater political maturity to work effectively".

For now, these lessons are reflected in guidance such as Salga's coalition framework, but more formal policies may be on their way.

Coalition governments may become the norm in municipalities. Understanding how they work and which parties and candidates govern well together could help voters decide who to support in future elections. Both party leaders and voters may have to change how they think about governance.

Legislation may change too. The Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill, introduced in parliament in late 2024, would limit how often council leaders can be removed and require more notice before their removal. It aims to prevent situations like the "revolving door of mayors" seen in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

This may be necessary if most local elections continue to produce hung councils. For now, South Africans have to hope that their representatives have learned from what has and hasn't worked since 2021. Until legislation smooths over some of the rough edges, parties must negotiate carefully and prioritise stable development plans, budgets, and political appointments over simply winning control of municipalities.

And it's not only parties in coalition that should be taking notes. Modiba argued that the same priorities strengthened governance even when one party wins a majority. "Stable political leadership, competent administration, accountability and a clear service-delivery programme are requirements for every municipality."