Addis — A delegation of Ugandan traditional leaders has called for stronger collaboration between cultural institutions and diplomats to promote Uganda's heritage and drive continental growth, during a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Addis Ababa.

The leaders, in Ethiopia for the 6th Continental African Traditional Leaders Conference (Africa Celebrates 2026), met with embassy officials on Friday to discuss how Uganda's cultural institutions can work closer with diplomats to share the country's rich heritage, keep communities united, and stimulate real growth across Africa.

The delegation included Emorimor Papa Paul Sande Emolot of Teso, Juliet Among Emolot Atomeileng, Queen of Teso, Isabaruuli Isabarongo Mwatyansozi Mwogezi Butamanya, Cultural Leader of Buruuli, and Sir Jude Mike Mudoma, the Omukuuka of Bamasaba.

Later, the leaders visited the Addis International Convention Center for the 15th All African Leather Fair (AALF 2026) and the All Africa Leather Awards, where they congratulated Ugandan designer Yoram Atuhamize of Jora Shoes Co. (U) Ltd, who was named one of the Top 15 African Leather Exhibitors and Designers.

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Atuhamize caught the judges' attention with his socially conscious footwear under the "Ride to Live Africa Safety Initiative." The Royals praised his creativity and hard work, noting that seeing Ugandan craftsmanship shine on a continental stage is a proud moment for the entire country.

The 6th Continental African Traditional Leaders Conference, running from November 10-15 at the African Union Headquarters, brings together kings, queens, and cultural elders from over 46 African nations and the diaspora. Delegates signed the historic Addis Ababa Declaration, launching the African Traditional Leaders Council (ATLC) to enable monarchs and chiefs to work alongside national governments on shared goals.

The conference also highlighted the role of traditional leaders in resolving local disputes, preserving African languages and values, and connecting cultural leaders with initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to champion homegrown businesses and create opportunities for youth.