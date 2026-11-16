Tanzania: Mkapa Stadium Reopens in January

Dodoma — TFF president Wallace Karia has confirmed that Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will reopen to use after January as renovation works continue, in a major boost to Tanzania's football infrastructure ahead of its upcoming continental assignments.

Karia said improvements at the Dar es Salaam-based facility were progressing well, with the pitch already turning green as work continued to restore the stadium to playing condition.

"After January, we will use Mkapa Stadium. The grass is now green and improvements are taking place," Karia said.

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He made the revelation while outlining the government's investment in football infrastructure, which he believes will give clubs and national teams more options when it comes to hosting matches.

Karia also revealed that efforts were underway to increase Uhuru Stadium's available spectator capacity from 6,000 to 15,000 before November 27.

He said the stadium has an overall capacity of 19,000, adding that ongoing improvements and road works around the facility would help make the increased attendance possible.

"We have been told that only 6,000 people can enter Uhuru, but we are working hard to increase that number to 15,000," he said.

On Zanzibar's New Amani Complex, Karia said the facility would undergo the necessary improvements after November to meet requirements for hosting AFCON matches.

He added that Zanzibar-based teams would continue using Uhuru Stadium in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Arusha Stadium has been completed, according to Karia, who suggested that other clubs taking part in the CAF inter-club competitions could opt for the venue from January, depending on arrangements

In Dodoma, construction of the new stadium was reported to be more than 40 per cent complete, although Karia ruled out its availability for AFCON because the remaining works would take longer.

He expressed confidence that the facility would be ready after June, opening the possibility of hosting football competitions in the capital later in the year.

Karia further highlighted the development of training grounds in Arusha, saying the facilities could support the country's ambition to host the African Under-15 School Championship.

He commended the government's investment in football infrastructure, saying the projects would significantly improve the availability of venues for clubs and national competitions.