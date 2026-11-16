Africa: Breaking News - Mushikiwabo to Remain Oif Boss for Another Year

Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), has been granted a 12-month extension to her mandate after the election of her successor was postponed.

The decision was announced on Monday, November 16, following the organisation's 20th Summit of Heads of State and Government in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

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Rwanda will not put forward another candidate for the position after the extended period, according to Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

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Mushikiwabo, who has led the organisation since 2018, was seeking a third term covering 2027 to 2030. The appointment of her successor had been scheduled to take place during the Phnom Penh summit but was postponed by a year.

The race included former Mauritanian minister Coumba Bâ and former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Cioloș. DR Congo had also nominated former minister Juliana Amato Lumumba before announcing its willingness to withdraw her candidacy on Saturday in favour of a possible consensus around Cioloș.

ALSO READ: How Mushikiwabo transformed La Francophonie during her tenure

Mushikiwabo, the first Rwandan to lead the organisation, was re-elected for a second four-year term in 2022.

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame attended the summit's opening ceremony on Sunday, November 15. They joined other leaders, including Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Manet, French President Emmanuel Macron, DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Secretary-General is elected by heads of state and government of the OIF's 53 full member states, which have voting rights. The organisation also has five associate members and 32 observers.

The Francophonie summit brought together leaders of countries and governments that share the French language and is held every two years.