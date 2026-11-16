Rwanda: Al Ittihad Close Road to Bal 2027 Unbeaten

Al-Ittihad completed an unbeaten campaign in the 2027 Road to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) West Division Elite 16 after defeating JCA Kings 92-80 in their final qualifier on Sunday, November 15.

The showdown at Palais des Sports de Treichville pitted two teams that had maintained perfect records throughout the tournament. However, the Libyan side emerged victorious, powered by impressive performances from Ismael Romero, Deng Deng, Keron DeShields and Mohamed Sadi.

Romero, who had gradually grown into the tournament, made an immediate impact in the paint, setting the tone for Al-Ittihad. He finished with a game-high 21 points, shooting an impressive 10-for-13 from two-point range, with most of his baskets coming around the rim.

Al-Ittihad closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to establish a double-digit lead. JCA Kings responded in the second quarter, matching their opponents' scoring in an entertaining offensive contest.

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The Libyan side regained control after the break, stretching their advantage to as many as 23 points in the third quarter. The cushion proved too much for the Ivorian champions to overcome.

JCA Kings mounted a late comeback in the fourth quarter, reducing the deficit to nine points, but Al-Ittihad responded to restore their double-digit advantage and secure the victory.

Deng was particularly impressive from beyond the arc, converting five of his seven three-point attempts to finish with 17 points.

DeShields also played a key role in directing the offence, contributing 20 points and seven assists, while Sadi delivered an all-round performance with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The victory extended coach Chakra's remarkable unbeaten run in the Road to BAL to 15 games. He previously achieved a similar feat with Al Ahli Tripoli two years ago, making this his second unbeaten campaign in the competition.

Al-Ittihad's closest contest during the qualifiers was a 74-67 victory over Stade Malien in the group stage in Tripoli, Libya. They won all their other matches by double-digit margins, underlining their dominance in the West Division.