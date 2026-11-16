Malawi: Chithyola Urges Action On Forex, Fuel, Food and Fertiliser

16 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mwelu Phiri

Leader of the Opposition and former Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda has urged the government to focus on what he calls the crucial "4Fs" - forex, fuel, food and fertiliser - warning that Malawi will struggle to overcome its economic woes unless all four are addressed together.

Chithyola Banda argued that the challenges are deeply intertwined, with foreign exchange shortages hampering the importation of both fuel and fertiliser, while poor agricultural output continues to threaten food security and limit export earnings.

The opposition leader said Malawi must urgently boost its foreign exchange reserves by increasing production, diversifying exports, commercialising agriculture and attracting greater investment into key sectors such as tourism and mining.

His remarks come as the country continues to grapple with persistent economic pressures and shortages of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, President Peter Mutharika recently insisted that his administration had succeeded in stabilising fuel supplies and safeguarding food security.

However, he acknowledged that the forex crisis remains unresolved, describing it as a complex challenge that cannot be fixed overnight.

The contrasting positions set the stage for a growing debate over how best to steer Malawi out of its prolonged economic difficulties.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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