Malawi: Maranatha Boss Urges Students to Challenge Questionable Maneb Results

The head of Maranatha Academy has warned that many students could be missing out on better examination grades because of widespread misconceptions about the remarking process.

Managing Director Ernest Kaonga said learners, teachers and school administrators needed to do more to raise awareness about the right to have Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) results reviewed when candidates believe their marks do not reflect their performance.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Kaonga described remarking as a long-standing educational right that remains underused because many families wrongly believe it is only for the wealthy.

"Remarking is an education right which has been there for a long time. We need to encourage our students that whenever they feel that their results do not reflect their performance, they should go for remarking," he said.

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Kaonga dismissed claims that the process is prohibitively expensive, insisting the cost is reasonable and should not prevent deserving students from seeking a review.

His comments come after a remarking exercise involving Maranatha Academy candidates who sat the 2026 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations led to improved grades for several students.

Among the most notable cases was Ruth Kanduku, whose score improved from 10 points to eight points after her papers were reviewed, elevating her to the position of top performer in the 2026 MSCE examinations.

Kaonga also rejected suggestions that the academy's success was driven by financial influence, arguing that Maranatha has consistently produced outstanding national examination results over many years.

MANEB released the 2026 MSCE results in September, with nine points initially recorded as the best performance before the subsequent remarking exercise changed the rankings.